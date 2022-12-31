DAYTON (10-5)
Amzil 3-9 0-0 7, Camara 2-8 6-7 10, Holmes 11-14 9-13 32, Blakney 0-3 5-8 5, Sharavjamts 1-5 1-2 4, Brea 3-7 0-0 9, Nwokeji 1-1 0-0 2, Uhl 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-47 21-30 69.
DAVIDSON (8-6)
Mennenga 5-9 0-2 11, Bailey 1-4 0-2 2, Huffman 4-7 1-1 9, Kochera 0-6 0-0 0, Loyer 4-14 2-2 12, Watson 4-10 4-7 13, Skogman 2-5 0-0 4, Logan 1-2 2-2 4, Spadone 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 9-16 55.
Halftime_Dayton 44-33. 3-Point Goals_Dayton 6-13 (Brea 3-3, Holmes 1-1, Amzil 1-3, Sharavjamts 1-4, Blakney 0-1, Camara 0-1), Davidson 4-22 (Loyer 2-8, Mennenga 1-1, Watson 1-2, Bailey 0-1, Logan 0-1, Huffman 0-2, Skogman 0-3, Kochera 0-4). Fouled Out_Camara. Rebounds_Dayton 38 (Holmes 10), Davidson 23 (Bailey 7). Assists_Dayton 10 (Holmes 5), Davidson 9 (Bailey, Huffman, Loyer, Skogman 2). Total Fouls_Dayton 14, Davidson 21.
