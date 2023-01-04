SAINT JOSEPH'S (6-8)
Fleming 1-4 0-0 3, Klaczek 3-10 5-6 11, Brown 5-18 2-2 13, Reynolds 5-14 0-0 12, Winborne 3-7 3-4 10, Greer 0-7 0-0 0, Obinna 2-3 1-1 5, Coleman 1-1 0-0 2, Berger 0-0 0-0 0, Bleechmore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-64 11-13 56.
DAYTON (11-5)
Amzil 5-10 0-0 11, Camara 4-8 5-7 14, Holmes 8-12 4-4 20, Blakney 7-9 1-4 19, Sharavjamts 2-4 0-0 6, Brea 2-5 0-0 6, Nwokeji 0-1 0-0 0, Uhl 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-49 10-15 76.
Halftime_Dayton 38-30. 3-Point Goals_Saint Joseph's 5-24 (Reynolds 2-7, Fleming 1-2, Winborne 1-3, Brown 1-6, Greer 0-1, Klaczek 0-5), Dayton 10-20 (Blakney 4-6, Sharavjamts 2-3, Brea 2-5, Camara 1-2, Amzil 1-4). Rebounds_Saint Joseph's 24 (Klaczek, Brown 5), Dayton 34 (Holmes 12). Assists_Saint Joseph's 7 (Greer 3), Dayton 21 (Camara 6). Total Fouls_Saint Joseph's 15, Dayton 10. A_13,407 (13,435).
