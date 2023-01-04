|FG
|Reb
|SAINT JOSEPH'S
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Fleming
|20
|1-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|3
|Klaczek
|35
|3-10
|5-6
|3-5
|0
|4
|11
|Brown
|36
|5-18
|2-2
|4-5
|1
|3
|13
|Reynolds
|37
|5-14
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|12
|Winborne
|25
|3-7
|3-4
|1-3
|1
|1
|10
|Greer
|23
|0-7
|0-0
|1-4
|3
|2
|0
|Obinna
|12
|2-3
|1-1
|2-2
|0
|3
|5
|Coleman
|10
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Berger
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Bleechmore
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-64
|11-13
|12-24
|7
|15
|56
Percentages: FG .313, FT .846.
3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Reynolds 2-7, Fleming 1-2, Winborne 1-3, Brown 1-6, Greer 0-1, Klaczek 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 7 (Fleming 2, Greer 2, Klaczek, Obinna, Reynolds).
Steals: 5 (Brown 3, Reynolds 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DAYTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Amzil
|31
|5-10
|0-0
|1-4
|3
|2
|11
|Camara
|35
|4-8
|5-7
|2-7
|6
|0
|14
|Holmes
|35
|8-12
|4-4
|3-12
|3
|2
|20
|Blakney
|33
|7-9
|1-4
|0-2
|1
|2
|19
|Sharavjamts
|35
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|2
|6
|Brea
|20
|2-5
|0-0
|0-5
|3
|0
|6
|Nwokeji
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|0
|Uhl
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-49
|10-15
|7-34
|21
|10
|76
Percentages: FG .571, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Blakney 4-6, Sharavjamts 2-3, Brea 2-5, Camara 1-2, Amzil 1-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Holmes 3, Blakney 2, Sharavjamts 2, Camara).
Turnovers: 11 (Holmes 4, Camara 3, Sharavjamts 2, Blakney, Brea).
Steals: 4 (Amzil, Brea, Camara, Holmes).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Saint Joseph's
|30
|26
|—
|56
|Dayton
|38
|38
|—
|76
A_13,407 (13,435).
