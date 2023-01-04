FGFTReb
SAINT JOSEPH'SMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Fleming201-40-01-2013
Klaczek353-105-63-50411
Brown365-182-24-51313
Reynolds375-140-00-22112
Winborne253-73-41-31110
Greer230-70-01-4320
Obinna122-31-12-2035
Coleman101-10-00-1002
Berger10-00-00-0000
Bleechmore10-00-00-0000
Totals20020-6411-1312-2471556

Percentages: FG .313, FT .846.

3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Reynolds 2-7, Fleming 1-2, Winborne 1-3, Brown 1-6, Greer 0-1, Klaczek 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 7 (Fleming 2, Greer 2, Klaczek, Obinna, Reynolds).

Steals: 5 (Brown 3, Reynolds 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
DAYTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Amzil315-100-01-43211
Camara354-85-72-76014
Holmes358-124-43-123220
Blakney337-91-40-21219
Sharavjamts352-40-00-2426
Brea202-50-00-5306
Nwokeji100-10-01-2110
Uhl10-00-00-0010
Totals20028-4910-157-34211076

Percentages: FG .571, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Blakney 4-6, Sharavjamts 2-3, Brea 2-5, Camara 1-2, Amzil 1-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Holmes 3, Blakney 2, Sharavjamts 2, Camara).

Turnovers: 11 (Holmes 4, Camara 3, Sharavjamts 2, Blakney, Brea).

Steals: 4 (Amzil, Brea, Camara, Holmes).

Technical Fouls: None.

Saint Joseph's302656
Dayton383876

A_13,407 (13,435).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

