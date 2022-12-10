FGFTReb
UNC-ASHEVILLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
McMullen203-73-63-3039
Pember305-125-61-80116
Abee211-30-00-1123
Jones352-100-02-6115
Stephney333-80-10-1206
Battle245-110-02-22010
Burgess190-30-00-1230
Gabrelcik112-51-10-0007
Sylla50-10-01-1010
Mason20-10-00-0000
Totals20021-619-149-2381156

Percentages: FG .344, FT .643.

3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Gabrelcik 2-5, Abee 1-2, Pember 1-4, Jones 1-6, Burgess 0-1, McMullen 0-1, Stephney 0-1, Battle 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Pember, Sylla).

Turnovers: 9 (Pember 4, Battle 2, Jones, McMullen, Stephney).

Steals: 13 (Stephney 7, Battle 2, Abee, Burgess, Mason, Pember).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
DAYTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Amzil314-100-01-40110
Camara306-71-22-113313
Holmes3111-185-84-123127
Blakney294-53-32-23411
Sharavjamts321-50-00-3822
Brea264-80-01-41011
Uhl81-10-00-1113
Amaefule60-20-01-4010
Nwokeji51-20-01-1102
Schuler20-00-00-0000
Totals20032-589-1312-42201379

Percentages: FG .552, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Brea 3-5, Amzil 2-4, Uhl 1-1, Blakney 0-1, Holmes 0-1, Sharavjamts 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Holmes 4, Sharavjamts).

Turnovers: 18 (Holmes 7, Camara 3, Sharavjamts 3, Amzil 2, Nwokeji 2, Brea).

Steals: 7 (Blakney 3, Camara 2, Brea, Sharavjamts).

Technical Fouls: None.

UNC-Asheville193756
Dayton344579

A_13,407 (13,435).

