|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UNC-ASHEVILLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McMullen
|20
|3-7
|3-6
|3-3
|0
|3
|9
|Pember
|30
|5-12
|5-6
|1-8
|0
|1
|16
|Abee
|21
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|3
|Jones
|35
|2-10
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|1
|5
|Stephney
|33
|3-8
|0-1
|0-1
|2
|0
|6
|Battle
|24
|5-11
|0-0
|2-2
|2
|0
|10
|Burgess
|19
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|3
|0
|Gabrelcik
|11
|2-5
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|7
|Sylla
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Mason
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-61
|9-14
|9-23
|8
|11
|56
Percentages: FG .344, FT .643.
3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Gabrelcik 2-5, Abee 1-2, Pember 1-4, Jones 1-6, Burgess 0-1, McMullen 0-1, Stephney 0-1, Battle 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Pember, Sylla).
Turnovers: 9 (Pember 4, Battle 2, Jones, McMullen, Stephney).
Steals: 13 (Stephney 7, Battle 2, Abee, Burgess, Mason, Pember).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DAYTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Amzil
|31
|4-10
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|10
|Camara
|30
|6-7
|1-2
|2-11
|3
|3
|13
|Holmes
|31
|11-18
|5-8
|4-12
|3
|1
|27
|Blakney
|29
|4-5
|3-3
|2-2
|3
|4
|11
|Sharavjamts
|32
|1-5
|0-0
|0-3
|8
|2
|2
|Brea
|26
|4-8
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|0
|11
|Uhl
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|3
|Amaefule
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|0
|Nwokeji
|5
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|2
|Schuler
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-58
|9-13
|12-42
|20
|13
|79
Percentages: FG .552, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Brea 3-5, Amzil 2-4, Uhl 1-1, Blakney 0-1, Holmes 0-1, Sharavjamts 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Holmes 4, Sharavjamts).
Turnovers: 18 (Holmes 7, Camara 3, Sharavjamts 3, Amzil 2, Nwokeji 2, Brea).
Steals: 7 (Blakney 3, Camara 2, Brea, Sharavjamts).
Technical Fouls: None.
|UNC-Asheville
|19
|37
|—
|56
|Dayton
|34
|45
|—
|79
A_13,407 (13,435).
