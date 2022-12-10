UNC-ASHEVILLE (6-4)
McMullen 3-7 3-6 9, Pember 5-12 5-6 16, Abee 1-3 0-0 3, Jones 2-10 0-0 5, Stephney 3-8 0-1 6, Battle 5-11 0-0 10, Burgess 0-3 0-0 0, Gabrelcik 2-5 1-1 7, Sylla 0-1 0-0 0, Mason 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-61 9-14 56.
DAYTON (6-5)
Amzil 4-10 0-0 10, Camara 6-7 1-2 13, Holmes 11-18 5-8 27, Blakney 4-5 3-3 11, Sharavjamts 1-5 0-0 2, Brea 4-8 0-0 11, Uhl 1-1 0-0 3, Amaefule 0-2 0-0 0, Nwokeji 1-2 0-0 2, Schuler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-58 9-13 79.
Halftime_Dayton 34-19. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Asheville 5-22 (Gabrelcik 2-5, Abee 1-2, Pember 1-4, Jones 1-6, Burgess 0-1, McMullen 0-1, Stephney 0-1, Battle 0-2), Dayton 6-14 (Brea 3-5, Amzil 2-4, Uhl 1-1, Blakney 0-1, Holmes 0-1, Sharavjamts 0-2). Rebounds_UNC-Asheville 23 (Pember 8), Dayton 42 (Holmes 12). Assists_UNC-Asheville 8 (Stephney, Battle, Burgess 2), Dayton 20 (Sharavjamts 8). Total Fouls_UNC-Asheville 11, Dayton 13. A_13,407 (13,435).
