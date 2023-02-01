LOYOLA CHICAGO (7-14)
Alston 8-16 2-4 22, Golden 6-10 0-0 15, Norris 4-7 4-4 14, Quinn 1-4 0-0 3, Schwieger 2-6 2-2 6, Kennedy 3-6 0-0 7, Wilson 2-5 1-1 6, Welch 2-4 1-1 5, Hutson 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 29-59 10-12 81.
DAYTON (15-8)
Camara 10-14 9-11 31, Holmes 1-5 2-6 4, Blakney 0-2 0-0 0, Elvis 4-9 2-2 13, Smith 6-8 6-8 21, Amzil 3-7 4-4 11, Brea 1-4 0-0 3, Sharavjamts 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 26-54 23-31 85.
Halftime_Dayton 40-34. 3-Point Goals_Loyola Chicago 13-25 (Alston 4-9, Golden 3-4, Norris 2-5, Hutson 1-1, Kennedy 1-1, Quinn 1-1, Wilson 1-3, Schwieger 0-1), Dayton 10-28 (Smith 3-4, Elvis 3-6, Camara 2-5, Amzil 1-4, Brea 1-4, Blakney 0-1, Holmes 0-1, Sharavjamts 0-3). Fouled Out_Alston, Welch. Rebounds_Loyola Chicago 28 (Alston, Welch 6), Dayton 28 (Camara 9). Assists_Loyola Chicago 15 (Norris 7), Dayton 18 (Smith 8). Total Fouls_Loyola Chicago 26, Dayton 12. A_13,407 (13,435).
