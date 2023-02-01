FGFTReb
LOYOLA CHICAGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Alston328-162-40-60522
Golden216-100-03-50415
Norris434-74-40-17314
Quinn311-40-01-3433
Schwieger312-62-20-0016
Kennedy243-60-01-4247
Wilson212-51-10-2106
Welch152-41-13-6055
Hutson71-10-00-1113
Totals22529-5910-128-28152681

Percentages: FG .492, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 13-25, .520 (Alston 4-9, Golden 3-4, Norris 2-5, Hutson 1-1, Kennedy 1-1, Quinn 1-1, Wilson 1-3, Schwieger 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Alston 2, Schwieger).

Turnovers: 14 (Norris 4, Alston 2, Kennedy 2, Quinn 2, Schwieger 2, Welch 2).

Steals: 2 (Alston, Kennedy).

Technical Fouls: Welch, 5:51 second.

FGFTReb
DAYTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Camara3810-149-113-91331
Holmes341-52-62-7234
Blakney180-20-00-1010
Elvis344-92-20-14213
Smith366-86-80-18121
Amzil303-74-40-21111
Brea181-40-01-5113
Sharavjamts171-50-00-2102
Totals22526-5423-316-28181285

Percentages: FG .481, FT .742.

3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Smith 3-4, Elvis 3-6, Camara 2-5, Amzil 1-4, Brea 1-4, Blakney 0-1, Holmes 0-1, Sharavjamts 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Holmes 4, Amzil).

Turnovers: 7 (Camara 3, Holmes 3, Amzil).

Steals: 7 (Camara 2, Holmes 2, Amzil, Sharavjamts, Smith).

Technical Fouls: Blakney, 15:29 second; Holmes, 5:51 second.

Loyola Chicago3438981
Dayton40321385

A_13,407 (13,435).

