|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOYOLA CHICAGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Alston
|32
|8-16
|2-4
|0-6
|0
|5
|22
|Golden
|21
|6-10
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|4
|15
|Norris
|43
|4-7
|4-4
|0-1
|7
|3
|14
|Quinn
|31
|1-4
|0-0
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|Schwieger
|31
|2-6
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|6
|Kennedy
|24
|3-6
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|4
|7
|Wilson
|21
|2-5
|1-1
|0-2
|1
|0
|6
|Welch
|15
|2-4
|1-1
|3-6
|0
|5
|5
|Hutson
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|3
|Totals
|225
|29-59
|10-12
|8-28
|15
|26
|81
Percentages: FG .492, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 13-25, .520 (Alston 4-9, Golden 3-4, Norris 2-5, Hutson 1-1, Kennedy 1-1, Quinn 1-1, Wilson 1-3, Schwieger 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Alston 2, Schwieger).
Turnovers: 14 (Norris 4, Alston 2, Kennedy 2, Quinn 2, Schwieger 2, Welch 2).
Steals: 2 (Alston, Kennedy).
Technical Fouls: Welch, 5:51 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DAYTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Camara
|38
|10-14
|9-11
|3-9
|1
|3
|31
|Holmes
|34
|1-5
|2-6
|2-7
|2
|3
|4
|Blakney
|18
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Elvis
|34
|4-9
|2-2
|0-1
|4
|2
|13
|Smith
|36
|6-8
|6-8
|0-1
|8
|1
|21
|Amzil
|30
|3-7
|4-4
|0-2
|1
|1
|11
|Brea
|18
|1-4
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|1
|3
|Sharavjamts
|17
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|2
|Totals
|225
|26-54
|23-31
|6-28
|18
|12
|85
Percentages: FG .481, FT .742.
3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Smith 3-4, Elvis 3-6, Camara 2-5, Amzil 1-4, Brea 1-4, Blakney 0-1, Holmes 0-1, Sharavjamts 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Holmes 4, Amzil).
Turnovers: 7 (Camara 3, Holmes 3, Amzil).
Steals: 7 (Camara 2, Holmes 2, Amzil, Sharavjamts, Smith).
Technical Fouls: Blakney, 15:29 second; Holmes, 5:51 second.
|Loyola Chicago
|34
|38
|9
|—
|81
|Dayton
|40
|32
|13
|—
|85
A_13,407 (13,435).
