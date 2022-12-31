ELON (2-13)
Sherry 2-4 4-4 8, Halloran 5-16 4-4 16, Pratt 1-4 0-0 3, Ervin 6-12 4-4 18, Mackinnon 1-1 0-0 2, Michael 1-3 2-4 4, Gillens-Butler 0-2 1-2 1, Bowen 0-1 0-2 0, Watson 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 16-47 15-20 52.
DELAWARE (9-6)
Davis 6-14 0-2 12, McCoy 1-4 0-0 3, Nelson 5-13 4-5 15, Owens 3-10 2-2 10, Ray 5-8 4-6 14, Arletti 0-0 0-0 0, Asamoah 1-5 0-0 3, Emory 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 10-15 57.
Halftime_Delaware 31-26. 3-Point Goals_Elon 5-18 (Halloran 2-6, Ervin 2-7, Pratt 1-4, Watson 0-1), Delaware 5-20 (Owens 2-8, Nelson 1-3, Asamoah 1-4, McCoy 1-4, Ray 0-1). Rebounds_Elon 32 (Sherry, Halloran 8), Delaware 31 (Nelson 10). Assists_Elon 6 (Pratt 3), Delaware 10 (Davis 4). Total Fouls_Elon 16, Delaware 15. A_1,895 (5,000).
