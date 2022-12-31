FGFTReb
ELONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Sherry272-44-42-8018
Halloran355-164-41-81416
Pratt341-40-00-3323
Ervin306-124-40-30318
Mackinnon111-10-01-2002
Michael221-32-41-2124
Gillens-Butler180-21-20-3011
Bowen120-10-21-3130
Watson110-40-00-0000
Totals20016-4715-206-3261652

Percentages: FG .340, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Halloran 2-6, Ervin 2-7, Pratt 1-4, Watson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Sherry 2).

Turnovers: 16 (Ervin 4, Halloran 3, Sherry 3, Michael 2, Gillens-Butler, Mackinnon, Pratt, Watson).

Steals: 6 (Halloran 3, Pratt 2, Gillens-Butler).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
DELAWAREMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Davis376-140-23-64212
McCoy191-40-00-4013
Nelson375-134-52-101215
Owens333-102-20-30110
Ray365-84-61-62314
Arletti160-00-00-1220
Asamoah151-50-01-1013
Emory70-00-00-0130
Totals20021-5410-157-31101557

Percentages: FG .389, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Owens 2-8, Nelson 1-3, Asamoah 1-4, McCoy 1-4, Ray 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Davis 2, Arletti, Nelson, Owens, Ray).

Turnovers: 13 (Nelson 4, Owens 4, Asamoah 2, McCoy 2, Davis).

Steals: 9 (Nelson 3, Arletti 2, Ray 2, Asamoah, Davis).

Technical Fouls: None.

Elon262652
Delaware312657

A_1,895 (5,000).

