|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ELON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Sherry
|27
|2-4
|4-4
|2-8
|0
|1
|8
|Halloran
|35
|5-16
|4-4
|1-8
|1
|4
|16
|Pratt
|34
|1-4
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|2
|3
|Ervin
|30
|6-12
|4-4
|0-3
|0
|3
|18
|Mackinnon
|11
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Michael
|22
|1-3
|2-4
|1-2
|1
|2
|4
|Gillens-Butler
|18
|0-2
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|1
|1
|Bowen
|12
|0-1
|0-2
|1-3
|1
|3
|0
|Watson
|11
|0-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|16-47
|15-20
|6-32
|6
|16
|52
Percentages: FG .340, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Halloran 2-6, Ervin 2-7, Pratt 1-4, Watson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Sherry 2).
Turnovers: 16 (Ervin 4, Halloran 3, Sherry 3, Michael 2, Gillens-Butler, Mackinnon, Pratt, Watson).
Steals: 6 (Halloran 3, Pratt 2, Gillens-Butler).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DELAWARE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Davis
|37
|6-14
|0-2
|3-6
|4
|2
|12
|McCoy
|19
|1-4
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|1
|3
|Nelson
|37
|5-13
|4-5
|2-10
|1
|2
|15
|Owens
|33
|3-10
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|1
|10
|Ray
|36
|5-8
|4-6
|1-6
|2
|3
|14
|Arletti
|16
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|0
|Asamoah
|15
|1-5
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|3
|Emory
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|3
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-54
|10-15
|7-31
|10
|15
|57
Percentages: FG .389, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Owens 2-8, Nelson 1-3, Asamoah 1-4, McCoy 1-4, Ray 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Davis 2, Arletti, Nelson, Owens, Ray).
Turnovers: 13 (Nelson 4, Owens 4, Asamoah 2, McCoy 2, Davis).
Steals: 9 (Nelson 3, Arletti 2, Ray 2, Asamoah, Davis).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Elon
|26
|26
|—
|52
|Delaware
|31
|26
|—
|57
A_1,895 (5,000).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.