|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DELAWARE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Carr
|32
|6-7
|5-6
|6-12
|0
|4
|17
|Davis
|36
|8-15
|2-4
|1-5
|1
|0
|18
|Anderson
|38
|1-9
|0-0
|1-5
|3
|3
|2
|Asamoah
|24
|0-3
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|Nelson
|33
|3-10
|2-4
|1-6
|2
|1
|10
|Allen
|27
|4-11
|2-4
|0-2
|2
|0
|10
|Painter
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-56
|13-20
|12-36
|8
|13
|59
Percentages: FG .393, FT .650.
3-Point Goals: 2-13, .154 (Nelson 2-6, Asamoah 0-1, Allen 0-2, Anderson 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Carr 3, Nelson).
Turnovers: 11 (Anderson 4, Painter 3, Nelson 2, Carr, Davis).
Steals: 9 (Anderson 3, Carr 3, Allen, Asamoah, Nelson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UNC-WILMINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|White
|17
|0-2
|3-6
|3-6
|0
|3
|3
|Baker
|33
|2-3
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|3
|4
|Okauru
|31
|5-10
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|3
|10
|Phillips
|36
|4-15
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|1
|8
|Sims
|30
|4-15
|8-9
|0-4
|1
|2
|18
|Fornes
|33
|3-6
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|1
|7
|Harvey
|12
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|3
|Kelly
|9
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|3
|2
|Totals
|200
|20-54
|11-15
|9-30
|5
|16
|55
Percentages: FG .370, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Sims 2-7, Harvey 1-1, Fornes 1-2, White 0-1, Okauru 0-2, Phillips 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Baker 2, Kelly, Sims).
Turnovers: 11 (Okauru 4, Fornes 3, Baker 2, Phillips, White).
Steals: 6 (Phillips 2, Baker, Fornes, Sims, White).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Delaware
|30
|29
|—
|59
|UNC-Wilmington
|34
|21
|—
|55
.