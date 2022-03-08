FGFTReb
DELAWAREMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Carr326-75-66-120417
Davis368-152-41-51018
Anderson381-90-01-5332
Asamoah240-32-21-3022
Nelson333-102-41-62110
Allen274-112-40-22010
Painter100-10-02-3030
Totals20022-5613-2012-3681359

Percentages: FG .393, FT .650.

3-Point Goals: 2-13, .154 (Nelson 2-6, Asamoah 0-1, Allen 0-2, Anderson 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Carr 3, Nelson).

Turnovers: 11 (Anderson 4, Painter 3, Nelson 2, Carr, Davis).

Steals: 9 (Anderson 3, Carr 3, Allen, Asamoah, Nelson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UNC-WILMINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
White170-23-63-6033
Baker332-30-02-4134
Okauru315-100-01-41310
Phillips364-150-01-5118
Sims304-158-90-41218
Fornes333-60-01-5017
Harvey121-10-00-1103
Kelly91-20-01-1032
Totals20020-5411-159-3051655

Percentages: FG .370, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Sims 2-7, Harvey 1-1, Fornes 1-2, White 0-1, Okauru 0-2, Phillips 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Baker 2, Kelly, Sims).

Turnovers: 11 (Okauru 4, Fornes 3, Baker 2, Phillips, White).

Steals: 6 (Phillips 2, Baker, Fornes, Sims, White).

Technical Fouls: None.

Delaware302959
UNC-Wilmington342155

.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you