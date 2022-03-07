FGFTReb
DELAWAREMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Carr261-24-73-11236
Davis237-110-01-80414
Anderson364-105-60-24017
Asamoah331-60-01-4043
Nelson243-64-41-22411
Allen312-92-30-1426
Painter234-54-52-51212
Arletti30-00-00-1010
Totals20022-4919-258-34132069

Percentages: FG .449, FT .760.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Anderson 4-6, Nelson 1-3, Asamoah 1-5, Carr 0-1, Allen 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Anderson, Carr, Davis, Painter).

Turnovers: 10 (Nelson 4, Davis 2, Painter 2, Anderson, Carr).

Steals: 5 (Anderson 3, Asamoah 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TOWSONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Thompson285-123-34-62213
Gibson323-114-42-51212
Holden322-97-84-72411
Rizzuto170-20-00-0020
Timberlake374-130-02-31310
Nolan250-62-20-3132
Gray152-30-11-4024
Hicks30-00-00-0010
Paar12-20-43-5034
Totals20018-5816-2216-3372256

Percentages: FG .310, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 4-23, .174 (Gibson 2-8, Timberlake 2-8, Rizzuto 0-1, Holden 0-2, Nolan 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Holden, Rizzuto, Timberlake).

Turnovers: 13 (Nolan 4, Holden 2, Paar 2, Timberlake 2, Gibson, Gray, Thompson).

Steals: 6 (Timberlake 2, Gibson, Holden, Rizzuto, Thompson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Delaware353469
Towson282856

