|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DELAWARE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Carr
|26
|1-2
|4-7
|3-11
|2
|3
|6
|Davis
|23
|7-11
|0-0
|1-8
|0
|4
|14
|Anderson
|36
|4-10
|5-6
|0-2
|4
|0
|17
|Asamoah
|33
|1-6
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|4
|3
|Nelson
|24
|3-6
|4-4
|1-2
|2
|4
|11
|Allen
|31
|2-9
|2-3
|0-1
|4
|2
|6
|Painter
|23
|4-5
|4-5
|2-5
|1
|2
|12
|Arletti
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-49
|19-25
|8-34
|13
|20
|69
Percentages: FG .449, FT .760.
3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Anderson 4-6, Nelson 1-3, Asamoah 1-5, Carr 0-1, Allen 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Anderson, Carr, Davis, Painter).
Turnovers: 10 (Nelson 4, Davis 2, Painter 2, Anderson, Carr).
Steals: 5 (Anderson 3, Asamoah 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TOWSON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Thompson
|28
|5-12
|3-3
|4-6
|2
|2
|13
|Gibson
|32
|3-11
|4-4
|2-5
|1
|2
|12
|Holden
|32
|2-9
|7-8
|4-7
|2
|4
|11
|Rizzuto
|17
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Timberlake
|37
|4-13
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|3
|10
|Nolan
|25
|0-6
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|3
|2
|Gray
|15
|2-3
|0-1
|1-4
|0
|2
|4
|Hicks
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Paar
|1
|2-2
|0-4
|3-5
|0
|3
|4
|Totals
|200
|18-58
|16-22
|16-33
|7
|22
|56
Percentages: FG .310, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 4-23, .174 (Gibson 2-8, Timberlake 2-8, Rizzuto 0-1, Holden 0-2, Nolan 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Holden, Rizzuto, Timberlake).
Turnovers: 13 (Nolan 4, Holden 2, Paar 2, Timberlake 2, Gibson, Gray, Thompson).
Steals: 6 (Timberlake 2, Gibson, Holden, Rizzuto, Thompson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Delaware
|35
|34
|—
|69
|Towson
|28
|28
|—
|56
.