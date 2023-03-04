|FG
|Reb
|NORTHEASTERN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Doherty
|37
|4-6
|2-2
|4-7
|2
|4
|10
|Stucke
|37
|2-10
|4-4
|2-3
|2
|2
|8
|King
|17
|3-5
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|3
|6
|Pridgen
|36
|4-7
|0-0
|2-9
|1
|5
|9
|Telfort
|42
|4-15
|12-15
|2-5
|3
|4
|20
|Troutman
|28
|5-7
|2-2
|0-4
|0
|1
|12
|Cormier
|13
|3-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|7
|Nwagha
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|2
|Turner
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|0
|McClintock
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|26-56
|20-23
|10-36
|10
|21
|74
Percentages: FG .464, FT .870.
3-Point Goals: 2-17, .118 (Cormier 1-2, Pridgen 1-2, King 0-1, Troutman 0-2, Stucke 0-4, Telfort 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Telfort 3, Nwagha 2, Doherty).
Turnovers: 16 (Doherty 5, Telfort 5, King 2, Cormier, Pridgen, Stucke, Troutman).
Steals: 3 (Doherty, Pridgen, Troutman).
Technical Fouls: Doherty, 13:57 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DELAWARE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Davis
|43
|7-16
|7-9
|7-14
|2
|4
|21
|McCoy
|31
|1-3
|1-3
|0-1
|0
|0
|4
|Nelson
|39
|7-18
|11-12
|1-4
|2
|3
|28
|Owens
|19
|0-5
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Ray
|37
|4-10
|3-4
|3-6
|1
|4
|11
|Asamoah
|30
|1-4
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|4
|3
|Arletti
|14
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|3
|Novakovich
|8
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|5
|Reilly
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|23-63
|24-30
|12-31
|8
|19
|77
Percentages: FG .365, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Nelson 3-8, Asamoah 1-2, McCoy 1-2, Novakovich 1-2, Arletti 1-3, Owens 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (McCoy, Ray).
Turnovers: 7 (Nelson 3, Davis 2, Arletti, Owens).
Steals: 9 (Nelson 3, Davis 2, Novakovich 2, Asamoah, Ray).
Technical Fouls: Ray, 13:57 second.
|Northeastern
|37
|35
|2
|—
|74
|Delaware
|38
|34
|5
|—
|77
A_2,067 (4,200).
