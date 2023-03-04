FGFTReb
NORTHEASTERNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Doherty374-62-24-72410
Stucke372-104-42-3228
King173-50-00-4136
Pridgen364-70-02-9159
Telfort424-1512-152-53420
Troutman285-72-20-40112
Cormier133-40-00-0007
Nwagha81-10-00-2022
Turner50-10-00-2100
McClintock20-00-00-0000
Totals22526-5620-2310-36102174

Percentages: FG .464, FT .870.

3-Point Goals: 2-17, .118 (Cormier 1-2, Pridgen 1-2, King 0-1, Troutman 0-2, Stucke 0-4, Telfort 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Telfort 3, Nwagha 2, Doherty).

Turnovers: 16 (Doherty 5, Telfort 5, King 2, Cormier, Pridgen, Stucke, Troutman).

Steals: 3 (Doherty, Pridgen, Troutman).

Technical Fouls: Doherty, 13:57 second.

FGFTReb
DELAWAREMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Davis437-167-97-142421
McCoy311-31-30-1004
Nelson397-1811-121-42328
Owens190-52-20-2012
Ray374-103-43-61411
Asamoah301-40-01-3143
Arletti141-40-00-1213
Novakovich82-30-00-0025
Reilly40-00-00-0000
Totals22523-6324-3012-3181977

Percentages: FG .365, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Nelson 3-8, Asamoah 1-2, McCoy 1-2, Novakovich 1-2, Arletti 1-3, Owens 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (McCoy, Ray).

Turnovers: 7 (Nelson 3, Davis 2, Arletti, Owens).

Steals: 9 (Nelson 3, Davis 2, Novakovich 2, Asamoah, Ray).

Technical Fouls: Ray, 13:57 second.

Northeastern3735274
Delaware3834577

A_2,067 (4,200).

