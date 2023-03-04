NORTHEASTERN (10-20)
Doherty 4-6 2-2 10, Stucke 2-10 4-4 8, King 3-5 0-0 6, Pridgen 4-7 0-0 9, Telfort 4-15 12-15 20, Troutman 5-7 2-2 12, Cormier 3-4 0-0 7, Nwagha 1-1 0-0 2, Turner 0-1 0-0 0, McClintock 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 20-23 74.
DELAWARE (17-15)
Davis 7-16 7-9 21, McCoy 1-3 1-3 4, Nelson 7-18 11-12 28, Owens 0-5 2-2 2, Ray 4-10 3-4 11, Asamoah 1-4 0-0 3, Arletti 1-4 0-0 3, Novakovich 2-3 0-0 5, Reilly 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-63 24-30 77.
Halftime_Delaware 38-37. 3-Point Goals_Northeastern 2-17 (Cormier 1-2, Pridgen 1-2, King 0-1, Troutman 0-2, Stucke 0-4, Telfort 0-6), Delaware 7-19 (Nelson 3-8, Asamoah 1-2, McCoy 1-2, Novakovich 1-2, Arletti 1-3, Owens 0-2). Fouled Out_Pridgen. Rebounds_Northeastern 36 (Pridgen 9), Delaware 31 (Davis 14). Assists_Northeastern 10 (Telfort 3), Delaware 8 (Davis, Nelson, Arletti 2). Total Fouls_Northeastern 21, Delaware 19. A_2,067 (4,200).
