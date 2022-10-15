|Delaware St.
|7
|7
|7
|7
|—
|28
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|7
|—
|7
First Quarter
DSU_Halsey 41 pass from Henry (Wilson kick), 13:51
Second Quarter
DSU_Lolley 29 pass from Henry (Wilson kick), 03:26
Third Quarter
DSU_Halsey 22 pass from Henry (Wilson kick), 10:18
Fourth Quarter
DSU_Gillis 23 run (Wilson kick), 12:36
NORF_Butler 42 pass from Kuhns (Willcox kick), 11:19
|DSU
|NORF
|First downs
|21
|21
|Rushes-yards
|39-204
|27-93
|Passing
|194
|258
|Comp-Att-Int
|14-19-0
|19-41-1
|Return Yards
|21
|37
|Punts-Avg.
|4-41.8
|6-36.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|2-0
|Penalty-Yards
|4-50
|7-57
|Time of Possession
|32:58
|27:02
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Delaware St., Ma. Gillis 16-123, Wa. Inge 14-38, Er. Montes 1-31, Th. Bertrand-Hudon 4-17, CJ. Henry 4-(minus 5). Norfolk St., Ot. Kuhns 12-45, Jo. Lennon 7-16, Ja. White 2-14, JJ. Davis 3-11, Ke. King 3-7.
PASSING_Delaware St., CJ. Henry 14-19-0-194. Norfolk St., Ot. Kuhns 19-41-1-258.
RECEIVING_Delaware St., Je. Halsey 3-77, Ni. Stout 2-33, Ny. Lolley 1-29, Ma. Gillis 2-19, Wa. Inge 1-11, My. Morales 2-10, Ta. Ellis 1-6, Ra. Smith 1-5, Ha. Dixon-King 1-4. Norfolk St., Tr. Talbert 6-71, Ch. Butler 3-71, Co. Pride 2-37, Jo. Lennon 1-18, Ja. Wonodi 1-16, Da. Felton 1-15, JJ. Davis 2-12, Ja. White 1-10, El. Smith 2-8.
