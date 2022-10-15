Delaware St.777728
Norfolk St.00077

First Quarter

DSU_Halsey 41 pass from Henry (Wilson kick), 13:51

Second Quarter

DSU_Lolley 29 pass from Henry (Wilson kick), 03:26

Third Quarter

DSU_Halsey 22 pass from Henry (Wilson kick), 10:18

Fourth Quarter

DSU_Gillis 23 run (Wilson kick), 12:36

NORF_Butler 42 pass from Kuhns (Willcox kick), 11:19

DSUNORF
First downs2121
Rushes-yards39-20427-93
Passing194258
Comp-Att-Int14-19-019-41-1
Return Yards2137
Punts-Avg.4-41.86-36.3
Fumbles-Lost1-12-0
Penalty-Yards4-507-57
Time of Possession32:5827:02

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Delaware St., Ma. Gillis 16-123, Wa. Inge 14-38, Er. Montes 1-31, Th. Bertrand-Hudon 4-17, CJ. Henry 4-(minus 5). Norfolk St., Ot. Kuhns 12-45, Jo. Lennon 7-16, Ja. White 2-14, JJ. Davis 3-11, Ke. King 3-7.

PASSING_Delaware St., CJ. Henry 14-19-0-194. Norfolk St., Ot. Kuhns 19-41-1-258.

RECEIVING_Delaware St., Je. Halsey 3-77, Ni. Stout 2-33, Ny. Lolley 1-29, Ma. Gillis 2-19, Wa. Inge 1-11, My. Morales 2-10, Ta. Ellis 1-6, Ra. Smith 1-5, Ha. Dixon-King 1-4. Norfolk St., Tr. Talbert 6-71, Ch. Butler 3-71, Co. Pride 2-37, Jo. Lennon 1-18, Ja. Wonodi 1-16, Da. Felton 1-15, JJ. Davis 2-12, Ja. White 1-10, El. Smith 2-8.

