DELAWARE ST. (4-16)
Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Somerville 1-2 1-2 3, Muniz 2-8 2-2 6, Perkins 3-6 2-2 9, Robinson 8-17 2-3 20, Stone 3-7 2-2 10, Staten 4-11 4-4 13, Stitt 4-7 0-0 10, Parker 0-6 0-0 0. Totals 25-65 13-15 71.
COPPIN ST. (6-18)
Titus 2-7 0-0 5, Rojas 3-3 0-0 9, Sessoms 8-17 4-4 23, Tarke 2-11 2-4 7, Steers 3-5 9-12 15, Hood 1-8 0-0 3, Spurlock 2-2 0-0 4, Blue 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-55 15-20 66.
Halftime_Coppin St. 32-31. 3-Point Goals_Delaware St. 8-29 (Stitt 2-5, Robinson 2-6, Stone 2-6, Perkins 1-2, Staten 1-3, Parker 0-3, Muniz 0-4), Coppin St. 9-24 (Rojas 3-3, Sessoms 3-6, Tarke 1-3, Titus 1-4, Hood 1-7, Blue 0-1). Fouled Out_Stone. Rebounds_Delaware St. 44 (Robinson 10), Coppin St. 30 (Sessoms 11). Assists_Delaware St. 14 (Muniz, Perkins, Robinson 4), Coppin St. 11 (Sessoms 4). Total Fouls_Delaware St. 17, Coppin St. 17. A_791 (4,100).
