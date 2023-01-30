FGFTReb
DELAWARE ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Johnson140-10-00-4010
Somerville181-21-21-6143
Muniz292-82-23-7406
Perkins373-62-20-1429
Robinson388-172-33-104220
Stone223-72-22-81510
Staten194-114-42-30113
Stitt184-70-01-40210
Parker50-60-00-1000
Totals20025-6513-1512-44141771

Percentages: FG .385, FT .867.

3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Stitt 2-5, Robinson 2-6, Stone 2-6, Perkins 1-2, Staten 1-3, Parker 0-3, Muniz 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Somerville 3, Stone).

Turnovers: 12 (Robinson 4, Muniz 2, Perkins 2, Staten 2, Somerville, Stone).

Steals: 6 (Perkins 3, Robinson 3).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
COPPIN ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Titus312-70-01-3105
Rojas213-30-00-0119
Sessoms358-174-41-114323
Tarke352-112-41-5147
Steers303-59-121-40315
Hood261-80-00-2233
Spurlock122-20-00-1214
Blue100-20-01-4020
Totals20021-5515-205-30111766

Percentages: FG .382, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Rojas 3-3, Sessoms 3-6, Tarke 1-3, Titus 1-4, Hood 1-7, Blue 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Blue 3, Tarke 2, Sessoms, Steers, Titus).

Turnovers: 10 (Sessoms 4, Tarke 2, Blue, Hood, Spurlock, Steers).

Steals: 6 (Sessoms 3, Titus 2, Tarke).

Technical Fouls: None.

Delaware St.314071
Coppin St.323466

A_791 (4,100).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

