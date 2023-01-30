|FG
|Reb
|DELAWARE ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Johnson
|14
|0-1
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|1
|0
|Somerville
|18
|1-2
|1-2
|1-6
|1
|4
|3
|Muniz
|29
|2-8
|2-2
|3-7
|4
|0
|6
|Perkins
|37
|3-6
|2-2
|0-1
|4
|2
|9
|Robinson
|38
|8-17
|2-3
|3-10
|4
|2
|20
|Stone
|22
|3-7
|2-2
|2-8
|1
|5
|10
|Staten
|19
|4-11
|4-4
|2-3
|0
|1
|13
|Stitt
|18
|4-7
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|2
|10
|Parker
|5
|0-6
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-65
|13-15
|12-44
|14
|17
|71
Percentages: FG .385, FT .867.
3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Stitt 2-5, Robinson 2-6, Stone 2-6, Perkins 1-2, Staten 1-3, Parker 0-3, Muniz 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Somerville 3, Stone).
Turnovers: 12 (Robinson 4, Muniz 2, Perkins 2, Staten 2, Somerville, Stone).
Steals: 6 (Perkins 3, Robinson 3).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|COPPIN ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Titus
|31
|2-7
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|0
|5
|Rojas
|21
|3-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|9
|Sessoms
|35
|8-17
|4-4
|1-11
|4
|3
|23
|Tarke
|35
|2-11
|2-4
|1-5
|1
|4
|7
|Steers
|30
|3-5
|9-12
|1-4
|0
|3
|15
|Hood
|26
|1-8
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|3
|3
|Spurlock
|12
|2-2
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|4
|Blue
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-55
|15-20
|5-30
|11
|17
|66
Percentages: FG .382, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Rojas 3-3, Sessoms 3-6, Tarke 1-3, Titus 1-4, Hood 1-7, Blue 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Blue 3, Tarke 2, Sessoms, Steers, Titus).
Turnovers: 10 (Sessoms 4, Tarke 2, Blue, Hood, Spurlock, Steers).
Steals: 6 (Sessoms 3, Titus 2, Tarke).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Delaware St.
|31
|40
|—
|71
|Coppin St.
|32
|34
|—
|66
A_791 (4,100).
