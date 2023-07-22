|China
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Denmark
|0
|1
|—
|1
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, Denmark, Vangsgaard, (Harder), 90th minute.
Goalies_China, Xu Huan, Yu Zhu, Hongyan Pan; Denmark, Lene Christensen, Kathrine Ostergaard Larsen, Maja Bay Ostergaard.
Yellow Cards_Sevecke, Denmark, 40th.
Referee_Marie-Soleil Beaudoin. Assistant Referees_Chantal Boudreau, Stephanie-Dale Yee Sing, Armando Villarreal. 4th Official_Akhona Zennith Makalima.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.