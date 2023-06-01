FGFTReb
MIAMIMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Butler38:026-140-03-77113
Martin24:341-70-01-4033
Adebayo39:5813-250-04-135426
Strus21:010-100-00-5300
Vincent37:437-140-01-25119
Lowry25:354-80-00-55111
Highsmith23:247-102-21-20218
Robinson21:091-60-00-1123
Zeller7:300-10-01-3010
Jovic0:320-10-00-1000
Yurtseven0:320-00-00-0000
Totals240:0039-962-211-43261593

Percentages: FG .406, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 13-39, .333 (Vincent 5-10, Lowry 3-6, Highsmith 2-4, Butler 1-2, Martin 1-2, Robinson 1-5, Adebayo 0-1, Strus 0-9).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Butler, Highsmith, Martin, Vincent).

Turnovers: 8 (Lowry 2, Adebayo, Butler, Highsmith, Robinson, Vincent, Zeller).

Steals: 5 (Highsmith 2, Butler, Lowry, Martin).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
DENVERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gordon36:057-102-22-61016
Porter Jr.43:045-162-22-131014
Jokic40:278-1210-120-1014127
Caldwell-Pope36:273-80-21-3027
Murray44:0411-222-21-610226
Brown20:454-70-00-52110
Green10:572-30-00-1004
Braun8:110-10-00-1120
Totals240:0040-7916-206-45298104

Percentages: FG .506, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Brown 2-3, Murray 2-7, Porter Jr. 2-11, Jokic 1-2, Caldwell-Pope 1-3, Gordon 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Porter Jr. 2, Gordon, Jokic).

Turnovers: 10 (Brown 3, Murray 3, Jokic 2, Braun, Caldwell-Pope).

Steals: 4 (Brown, Caldwell-Pope, Jokic, Murray).

Technical Fouls: None.

Miami2022213093
Denver29302520104

A_19,528 (19,520). T_2:04.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

