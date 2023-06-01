|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MIAMI
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Butler
|38:02
|6-14
|0-0
|3-7
|7
|1
|13
|Martin
|24:34
|1-7
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|3
|3
|Adebayo
|39:58
|13-25
|0-0
|4-13
|5
|4
|26
|Strus
|21:01
|0-10
|0-0
|0-5
|3
|0
|0
|Vincent
|37:43
|7-14
|0-0
|1-2
|5
|1
|19
|Lowry
|25:35
|4-8
|0-0
|0-5
|5
|1
|11
|Highsmith
|23:24
|7-10
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|2
|18
|Robinson
|21:09
|1-6
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|3
|Zeller
|7:30
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|Jovic
|0:32
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Yurtseven
|0:32
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|39-96
|2-2
|11-43
|26
|15
|93
Percentages: FG .406, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 13-39, .333 (Vincent 5-10, Lowry 3-6, Highsmith 2-4, Butler 1-2, Martin 1-2, Robinson 1-5, Adebayo 0-1, Strus 0-9).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Butler, Highsmith, Martin, Vincent).
Turnovers: 8 (Lowry 2, Adebayo, Butler, Highsmith, Robinson, Vincent, Zeller).
Steals: 5 (Highsmith 2, Butler, Lowry, Martin).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DENVER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gordon
|36:05
|7-10
|2-2
|2-6
|1
|0
|16
|Porter Jr.
|43:04
|5-16
|2-2
|2-13
|1
|0
|14
|Jokic
|40:27
|8-12
|10-12
|0-10
|14
|1
|27
|Caldwell-Pope
|36:27
|3-8
|0-2
|1-3
|0
|2
|7
|Murray
|44:04
|11-22
|2-2
|1-6
|10
|2
|26
|Brown
|20:45
|4-7
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|1
|10
|Green
|10:57
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|4
|Braun
|8:11
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|40-79
|16-20
|6-45
|29
|8
|104
Percentages: FG .506, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Brown 2-3, Murray 2-7, Porter Jr. 2-11, Jokic 1-2, Caldwell-Pope 1-3, Gordon 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Porter Jr. 2, Gordon, Jokic).
Turnovers: 10 (Brown 3, Murray 3, Jokic 2, Braun, Caldwell-Pope).
Steals: 4 (Brown, Caldwell-Pope, Jokic, Murray).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Miami
|20
|22
|21
|30
|—
|93
|Denver
|29
|30
|25
|20
|—
|104
A_19,528 (19,520). T_2:04.
