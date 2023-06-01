MIAMI (93)
Butler 6-14 0-0 13, Martin 1-7 0-0 3, Adebayo 13-25 0-0 26, Strus 0-10 0-0 0, Vincent 7-14 0-0 19, Highsmith 7-10 2-2 18, Jovic 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 1-6 0-0 3, Zeller 0-1 0-0 0, Yurtseven 0-0 0-0 0, Lowry 4-8 0-0 11. Totals 39-96 2-2 93.
DENVER (104)
Gordon 7-10 2-2 16, Porter Jr. 5-16 2-2 14, Jokic 8-12 10-12 27, Caldwell-Pope 3-8 0-2 7, Murray 11-22 2-2 26, Green 2-3 0-0 4, Brown 4-7 0-0 10, Braun 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 40-79 16-20 104.
|Miami
|20
|22
|21
|30
|—
|93
|Denver
|29
|30
|25
|20
|—
|104
3-Point Goals_Miami 13-39 (Vincent 5-10, Lowry 3-6, Highsmith 2-4, Butler 1-2, Martin 1-2, Robinson 1-5, Adebayo 0-1, Strus 0-9), Denver 8-27 (Brown 2-3, Murray 2-7, Porter Jr. 2-11, Jokic 1-2, Caldwell-Pope 1-3, Gordon 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Miami 43 (Adebayo 13), Denver 45 (Porter Jr. 13). Assists_Miami 26 (Butler 7), Denver 29 (Jokic 14). Total Fouls_Miami 15, Denver 8. A_19,528 (19,520)
