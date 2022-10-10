PHOENIX (105)
Bridges 5-10 1-1 14, Craig 1-4 0-0 3, Ayton 9-12 1-3 19, Booker 5-17 8-8 20, Paul 1-4 3-3 6, Wainright 1-3 0-0 2, Luwawu-Cabarrot 2-3 4-4 8, Landale 4-10 1-2 10, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Lee 3-5 2-3 10, Okogie 1-4 1-2 3, Washington Jr. 3-10 2-2 10. Totals 35-82 23-28 105.
DENVER (107)
Green 3-7 2-2 8, Porter Jr. 2-11 4-5 9, Jordan 3-5 1-1 7, Brown 4-9 2-2 12, Hyland 6-15 2-2 16, Cancar 3-6 1-2 9, Nnaji 3-5 2-6 9, Braun 3-5 4-6 11, Reed 1-4 2-4 5, Smith 7-12 2-4 17, Watson 1-2 0-0 2, White 1-1 0-2 2. Totals 37-82 22-36 107.
|Phoenix
|35
|24
|22
|24
|—
|105
|Denver
|30
|24
|24
|29
|—
|107
3-Point Goals_Phoenix 12-37 (Bridges 3-5, Lee 2-3, Washington Jr. 2-6, Booker 2-9, Paul 1-2, Craig 1-3, Landale 1-4, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-1, Okogie 0-2, Wainright 0-2), Denver 11-33 (Cancar 2-3, Brown 2-5, Hyland 2-7, Smith 1-1, Braun 1-2, Nnaji 1-3, Reed 1-4, Porter Jr. 1-5, Watson 0-1, Green 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 43 (Ayton 11), Denver 40 (Jordan 10). Assists_Phoenix 25 (Paul 8), Denver 21 (Smith 7). Total Fouls_Phoenix 28, Denver 24. A_12,505 (19,520)
