L.A. LAKERSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
James40:089-194-40-910222
Vanderbilt16:481-22-20-2014
Davis40:574-159-111-144418
Reaves36:038-161-11-35322
Russell32:503-83-40-35210
Hachimura30:078-104-41-21421
Schroder29:572-90-01-6024
Walker IV12:581-30-00-1112
Thompson0:120-00-00-0000
Totals240:0036-8223-264-402619103

Percentages: FG .439, FT .885.

3-Point Goals: 8-30, .267 (Reaves 5-9, Hachimura 1-2, Davis 1-3, Russell 1-5, Walker IV 0-2, Schroder 0-3, James 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Davis 4, James 2, Russell).

Turnovers: 12 (Davis 4, James 3, Reaves 2, Hachimura, Russell, Schroder).

Steals: 10 (James 4, Russell 2, Davis, Hachimura, Reaves, Schroder).

Technical Fouls: None.

DENVERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gordon38:565-90-02-42210
Porter Jr.31:175-102-20-73316
Jokic41:579-215-64-1712323
Caldwell-Pope25:393-80-01-3238
Murray42:4211-249-102-105137
Brown37:175-110-01-53212
Green14:461-40-00-2022
Braun4:300-20-01-1020
Jackson2:560-00-00-0000
Totals240:0039-8916-1811-492718108

Percentages: FG .438, FT .889.

3-Point Goals: 14-38, .368 (Murray 6-14, Porter Jr. 4-7, Brown 2-4, Caldwell-Pope 2-5, Braun 0-1, Gordon 0-2, Green 0-2, Jokic 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Brown, Gordon).

Turnovers: 15 (Jokic 5, Gordon 3, Murray 3, Porter Jr. 3, Caldwell-Pope).

Steals: 8 (Murray 4, Jokic 3, Brown).

Technical Fouls: Nuggets, 9:21 first.

L.A. Lakers27262624103
Denver27212832108

A_19,742 (19,520). T_2:29.

