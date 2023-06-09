DENVER (108)
Gordon 11-15 2-3 27, Porter Jr. 4-10 3-4 11, Jokic 8-19 4-4 23, Caldwell-Pope 2-5 1-2 7, Murray 5-17 3-3 15, Green 1-1 0-0 3, Brown 8-11 2-3 21, Braun 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 39-79 16-21 108.
MIAMI (95)
Butler 9-17 6-9 25, Love 4-6 1-1 12, Adebayo 8-19 4-4 20, Strus 0-4 0-0 0, Vincent 1-6 0-0 2, Highsmith 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 5-12 0-0 11, Robinson 5-7 0-0 12, Zeller 0-0 0-0 0, Lowry 3-7 6-6 13. Totals 35-78 17-20 95.
|Denver
|20
|35
|31
|22
|—
|108
|Miami
|21
|30
|22
|22
|—
|95
3-Point Goals_Denver 14-28 (Gordon 3-4, Brown 3-5, Jokic 3-7, Murray 2-3, Caldwell-Pope 2-5, Green 1-1, Porter Jr. 0-3), Miami 8-25 (Love 3-5, Robinson 2-4, Martin 1-2, Butler 1-3, Lowry 1-4, Strus 0-3, Vincent 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 34 (Jokic 12), Miami 37 (Adebayo 11). Assists_Denver 26 (Murray 12), Miami 23 (Butler, Lowry 7). Total Fouls_Denver 18, Miami 19. A_20,184 (19,600)
