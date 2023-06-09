FGFTReb
DENVERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gordon41:4211-152-31-76427
Porter Jr.22:364-103-40-30311
Jokic37:098-194-42-124523
Caldwell-Pope36:012-51-22-4227
Murray42:395-173-30-312115
Brown29:358-112-30-42121
Green15:331-10-00-0013
Braun14:450-11-20-1011
Totals240:0039-7916-215-342618108

Percentages: FG .494, FT .762.

3-Point Goals: 14-28, .500 (Gordon 3-4, Brown 3-5, Jokic 3-7, Murray 2-3, Caldwell-Pope 2-5, Green 1-1, Porter Jr. 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Jokic 3, Caldwell-Pope 2, Braun, Brown).

Turnovers: 6 (Jokic 3, Gordon 2, Green).

Steals: 11 (Caldwell-Pope 3, Jokic 3, Braun, Brown, Gordon, Green, Murray).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MIAMIMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Butler45:259-176-92-77125
Love18:194-61-10-40212
Adebayo43:398-194-42-113120
Strus18:560-40-01-5030
Vincent18:391-60-00-0132
Martin32:515-120-02-51311
Lowry32:463-76-61-37113
Robinson25:015-70-00-13412
Zeller4:210-00-00-1110
Highsmith0:030-00-00-0000
Totals240:0035-7817-208-37231995

Percentages: FG .449, FT .850.

3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Love 3-5, Robinson 2-4, Martin 1-2, Butler 1-3, Lowry 1-4, Strus 0-3, Vincent 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Adebayo, Butler, Zeller).

Turnovers: 14 (Adebayo 7, Lowry 2, Vincent 2, Butler, Martin, Robinson).

Steals: 2 (Adebayo, Robinson).

Technical Fouls: Heat, 9:11 first.

Denver20353122108
Miami2130222295

A_20,184 (19,600). T_2:29.

