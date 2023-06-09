|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DENVER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gordon
|41:42
|11-15
|2-3
|1-7
|6
|4
|27
|Porter Jr.
|22:36
|4-10
|3-4
|0-3
|0
|3
|11
|Jokic
|37:09
|8-19
|4-4
|2-12
|4
|5
|23
|Caldwell-Pope
|36:01
|2-5
|1-2
|2-4
|2
|2
|7
|Murray
|42:39
|5-17
|3-3
|0-3
|12
|1
|15
|Brown
|29:35
|8-11
|2-3
|0-4
|2
|1
|21
|Green
|15:33
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Braun
|14:45
|0-1
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|240:00
|39-79
|16-21
|5-34
|26
|18
|108
Percentages: FG .494, FT .762.
3-Point Goals: 14-28, .500 (Gordon 3-4, Brown 3-5, Jokic 3-7, Murray 2-3, Caldwell-Pope 2-5, Green 1-1, Porter Jr. 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Jokic 3, Caldwell-Pope 2, Braun, Brown).
Turnovers: 6 (Jokic 3, Gordon 2, Green).
Steals: 11 (Caldwell-Pope 3, Jokic 3, Braun, Brown, Gordon, Green, Murray).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MIAMI
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Butler
|45:25
|9-17
|6-9
|2-7
|7
|1
|25
|Love
|18:19
|4-6
|1-1
|0-4
|0
|2
|12
|Adebayo
|43:39
|8-19
|4-4
|2-11
|3
|1
|20
|Strus
|18:56
|0-4
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|3
|0
|Vincent
|18:39
|1-6
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|3
|2
|Martin
|32:51
|5-12
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|3
|11
|Lowry
|32:46
|3-7
|6-6
|1-3
|7
|1
|13
|Robinson
|25:01
|5-7
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|4
|12
|Zeller
|4:21
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Highsmith
|0:03
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|35-78
|17-20
|8-37
|23
|19
|95
Percentages: FG .449, FT .850.
3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Love 3-5, Robinson 2-4, Martin 1-2, Butler 1-3, Lowry 1-4, Strus 0-3, Vincent 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Adebayo, Butler, Zeller).
Turnovers: 14 (Adebayo 7, Lowry 2, Vincent 2, Butler, Martin, Robinson).
Steals: 2 (Adebayo, Robinson).
Technical Fouls: Heat, 9:11 first.
|Denver
|20
|35
|31
|22
|—
|108
|Miami
|21
|30
|22
|22
|—
|95
A_20,184 (19,600). T_2:29.
