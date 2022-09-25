San Francisco700310
Denver032611

First Quarter

SF_Aiyuk 3 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 7:56. Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 3:11. Key Plays: Garoppolo 20 pass to Aiyuk; J.Wilson 37 run. San Francisco 7, Denver 0.

Second Quarter

Den_FG McManus 55, 11:56. Drive: 8 plays, 57 yards, 3:11. Key Plays: R.Wilson 34 pass to Sutton; R.Wilson 16 pass to Jeudy on 3rd-and-6; R.Wilson 2 run on 3rd-and-9. San Francisco 7, Denver 3.

Third Quarter

Den_safety, 9:53. Drive: 2 plays, -2 yards, 00:38. San Francisco 7, Denver 5.

Fourth Quarter

SF_FG Gould 51, 14:10. Drive: 4 plays, 8 yards, 1:19. Key Play: Garoppolo 8 pass to J.Wilson on 3rd-and-10. San Francisco 10, Denver 5.

Den_Gordon 1 run (pass failed), 4:10. Drive: 12 plays, 80 yards, 6:04. Key Plays: Gordon 4 run on 3rd-and-1; R.Wilson 27 pass to Hinton on 3rd-and-10; R.Wilson 12 run on 3rd-and-6; R.Wilson 19 pass to Sutton. Denver 11, San Francisco 10.

A_77,021.

SFDen
FIRST DOWNS1314
Rushing35
Passing98
Penalty11
THIRD DOWN EFF1-106-19
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-00-0
TOTAL NET YARDS267261
Total Plays5270
Avg Gain5.13.7
NET YARDS RUSHING88101
Rushes1933
Avg per rush4.6323.061
NET YARDS PASSING179160
Sacked-Yds lost4-324-24
Gross-Yds passing211184
Completed-Att.18-2920-33
Had Intercepted10
Yards-Pass Play5.4244.324
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB4-3-33-2-1
PUNTS-Avg.7-51.71410-47.6
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE6324
Punt Returns5-401-9
Kickoff Returns2-231-14
Interceptions0-01-1
PENALTIES-Yds7-405-30
FUMBLES-Lost3-22-0
TIME OF POSSESSION25:3134:29

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_San Francisco, Wilson 12-75, Mason 1-7, Samuel 5-6, Garoppolo 1-0. Denver, J.Williams 15-58, Gordon 12-26, Wilson 6-17.

PASSING_San Francisco, Garoppolo 18-29-1-211. Denver, Wilson 20-33-0-184.

RECEIVING_San Francisco, Samuel 5-73, Kittle 4-28, Aiyuk 3-39, Wilson 3-31, Juszczyk 1-24, McCloud 1-11, Jennings 1-5. Denver, Sutton 8-97, Gordon 5-29, J.Williams 3-2, Jeudy 2-17, Hinton 1-27, Okwuegbunam 1-12.

PUNT RETURNS_San Francisco, McCloud 5-40. Denver, Washington 1-9.

KICKOFF RETURNS_San Francisco, McCloud 2-23. Denver, Washington 1-14.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_San Francisco, Greenlaw 5-5-0, Moseley 5-3-0, Warner 4-3-0, Gipson 4-1-0, C.Ward 3-5-0, Lenoir 3-2-0, Hufanga 3-1-0, Al-Shaair 2-3-0, Flannigan-Fowles 2-0-0, Womack 2-0-0, Ridgeway 1-3-0, Givens 1-2-1, Omenihu 1-2-0, Bosa 1-1-1, Hyder 1-0-1, Jackson 1-0-1, Kinlaw 1-0-0, Samuel 1-0-0, Spence 1-0-0, Wilson 1-0-0, Ebukam 0-2-0, T.Moore 0-1-0. Denver, Jewell 5-4-1, Purcell 5-0-1, D.Williams 3-1-0, Gregory 3-0-1, Jackson 2-4-0, K.Williams 2-3-0, Sterns 2-2-0, Darby 2-1-0, Locke 2-1-0, Griffith 1-2-0, Chubb 1-1-1, Bonitto 1-0-0, Surtain 1-0-0, Dr.Jones 0-2-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_San Francisco, None. Denver, Griffith 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Denver, McManus 53.

OFFICIALS_Referee Shawn Hochuli, Ump Terry Killens, HL Patrick Holt, LJ Greg Bradley, FJ Anthony Flemming, SJ Chad Hill, BJ Rich Martinez, Replay Tyler Cerimeli.

