|San Francisco
|7
|0
|0
|3
|—
|10
|Denver
|0
|3
|2
|6
|—
|11
First Quarter
SF_Aiyuk 3 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 7:56. Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 3:11. Key Plays: Garoppolo 20 pass to Aiyuk; J.Wilson 37 run. San Francisco 7, Denver 0.
Second Quarter
Den_FG McManus 55, 11:56. Drive: 8 plays, 57 yards, 3:11. Key Plays: R.Wilson 34 pass to Sutton; R.Wilson 16 pass to Jeudy on 3rd-and-6; R.Wilson 2 run on 3rd-and-9. San Francisco 7, Denver 3.
Third Quarter
Den_safety, 9:53. Drive: 2 plays, -2 yards, 00:38. San Francisco 7, Denver 5.
Fourth Quarter
SF_FG Gould 51, 14:10. Drive: 4 plays, 8 yards, 1:19. Key Play: Garoppolo 8 pass to J.Wilson on 3rd-and-10. San Francisco 10, Denver 5.
Den_Gordon 1 run (pass failed), 4:10. Drive: 12 plays, 80 yards, 6:04. Key Plays: Gordon 4 run on 3rd-and-1; R.Wilson 27 pass to Hinton on 3rd-and-10; R.Wilson 12 run on 3rd-and-6; R.Wilson 19 pass to Sutton. Denver 11, San Francisco 10.
A_77,021.
|SF
|Den
|FIRST DOWNS
|13
|14
|Rushing
|3
|5
|Passing
|9
|8
|Penalty
|1
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|1-10
|6-19
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|267
|261
|Total Plays
|52
|70
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|3.7
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|88
|101
|Rushes
|19
|33
|Avg per rush
|4.632
|3.061
|NET YARDS PASSING
|179
|160
|Sacked-Yds lost
|4-32
|4-24
|Gross-Yds passing
|211
|184
|Completed-Att.
|18-29
|20-33
|Had Intercepted
|1
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|5.424
|4.324
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|4-3-3
|3-2-1
|PUNTS-Avg.
|7-51.714
|10-47.6
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|63
|24
|Punt Returns
|5-40
|1-9
|Kickoff Returns
|2-23
|1-14
|Interceptions
|0-0
|1-1
|PENALTIES-Yds
|7-40
|5-30
|FUMBLES-Lost
|3-2
|2-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|25:31
|34:29
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_San Francisco, Wilson 12-75, Mason 1-7, Samuel 5-6, Garoppolo 1-0. Denver, J.Williams 15-58, Gordon 12-26, Wilson 6-17.
PASSING_San Francisco, Garoppolo 18-29-1-211. Denver, Wilson 20-33-0-184.
RECEIVING_San Francisco, Samuel 5-73, Kittle 4-28, Aiyuk 3-39, Wilson 3-31, Juszczyk 1-24, McCloud 1-11, Jennings 1-5. Denver, Sutton 8-97, Gordon 5-29, J.Williams 3-2, Jeudy 2-17, Hinton 1-27, Okwuegbunam 1-12.
PUNT RETURNS_San Francisco, McCloud 5-40. Denver, Washington 1-9.
KICKOFF RETURNS_San Francisco, McCloud 2-23. Denver, Washington 1-14.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_San Francisco, Greenlaw 5-5-0, Moseley 5-3-0, Warner 4-3-0, Gipson 4-1-0, C.Ward 3-5-0, Lenoir 3-2-0, Hufanga 3-1-0, Al-Shaair 2-3-0, Flannigan-Fowles 2-0-0, Womack 2-0-0, Ridgeway 1-3-0, Givens 1-2-1, Omenihu 1-2-0, Bosa 1-1-1, Hyder 1-0-1, Jackson 1-0-1, Kinlaw 1-0-0, Samuel 1-0-0, Spence 1-0-0, Wilson 1-0-0, Ebukam 0-2-0, T.Moore 0-1-0. Denver, Jewell 5-4-1, Purcell 5-0-1, D.Williams 3-1-0, Gregory 3-0-1, Jackson 2-4-0, K.Williams 2-3-0, Sterns 2-2-0, Darby 2-1-0, Locke 2-1-0, Griffith 1-2-0, Chubb 1-1-1, Bonitto 1-0-0, Surtain 1-0-0, Dr.Jones 0-2-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_San Francisco, None. Denver, Griffith 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Denver, McManus 53.
OFFICIALS_Referee Shawn Hochuli, Ump Terry Killens, HL Patrick Holt, LJ Greg Bradley, FJ Anthony Flemming, SJ Chad Hill, BJ Rich Martinez, Replay Tyler Cerimeli.
