San Francisco700310
Denver032611

First Quarter

SF_Aiyuk 3 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 7:56.

Second Quarter

Den_FG McManus 55, 11:56.

Third Quarter

Den_safety, 9:53.

Fourth Quarter

SF_FG Gould 51, 14:10.

Den_Gordon 1 run (pass failed), 4:10.

A_77,021.

SFDen
First downs1314
Total Net Yards267261
Rushes-yards19-8833-101
Passing179160
Punt Returns5-401-9
Kickoff Returns2-231-14
Interceptions Ret.0-01-1
Comp-Att-Int18-29-120-33-0
Sacked-Yards Lost4-324-24
Punts7-51.71410-47.6
Fumbles-Lost3-22-0
Penalties-Yards7-405-30
Time of Possession25:3134:29

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_San Francisco, Wilson 12-75, Mason 1-7, Samuel 5-6, Garoppolo 1-0. Denver, J.Williams 15-58, Gordon 12-26, Wilson 6-17.

PASSING_San Francisco, Garoppolo 18-29-1-211. Denver, Wilson 20-33-0-184.

RECEIVING_San Francisco, Samuel 5-73, Kittle 4-28, Aiyuk 3-39, Wilson 3-31, Juszczyk 1-24, McCloud 1-11, Jennings 1-5. Denver, Sutton 8-97, Gordon 5-29, J.Williams 3-2, Jeudy 2-17, Hinton 1-27, Okwuegbunam 1-12.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Denver, McManus 53.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

