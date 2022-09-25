|San Francisco
|7
|0
|0
|3
|—
|10
|Denver
|0
|3
|2
|6
|—
|11
First Quarter
SF_Aiyuk 3 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 7:56.
Second Quarter
Den_FG McManus 55, 11:56.
Third Quarter
Den_safety, 9:53.
Fourth Quarter
SF_FG Gould 51, 14:10.
Den_Gordon 1 run (pass failed), 4:10.
A_77,021.
|SF
|Den
|First downs
|13
|14
|Total Net Yards
|267
|261
|Rushes-yards
|19-88
|33-101
|Passing
|179
|160
|Punt Returns
|5-40
|1-9
|Kickoff Returns
|2-23
|1-14
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-1
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-29-1
|20-33-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-32
|4-24
|Punts
|7-51.714
|10-47.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-2
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-40
|5-30
|Time of Possession
|25:31
|34:29
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_San Francisco, Wilson 12-75, Mason 1-7, Samuel 5-6, Garoppolo 1-0. Denver, J.Williams 15-58, Gordon 12-26, Wilson 6-17.
PASSING_San Francisco, Garoppolo 18-29-1-211. Denver, Wilson 20-33-0-184.
RECEIVING_San Francisco, Samuel 5-73, Kittle 4-28, Aiyuk 3-39, Wilson 3-31, Juszczyk 1-24, McCloud 1-11, Jennings 1-5. Denver, Sutton 8-97, Gordon 5-29, J.Williams 3-2, Jeudy 2-17, Hinton 1-27, Okwuegbunam 1-12.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Denver, McManus 53.
