MINNESOTA (109)
Alexander-Walker 5-11 1-1 14, Towns 9-17 7-9 26, Gobert 5-6 6-9 16, Conley 2-7 2-2 7, Edwards 13-27 3-4 29, Prince 5-10 0-0 13, Knight 0-0 0-0 0, Nowell 1-1 0-0 2, Rivers 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 41-81 19-25 109.
DENVER (112)
Gordon 4-9 6-7 14, Porter Jr. 3-10 0-0 8, Jokic 8-29 9-10 28, Caldwell-Pope 3-6 3-3 10, Murray 12-23 6-6 35, Green 0-1 0-2 0, Brown 3-6 8-8 14, Braun 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 34-85 32-36 112.
|Minnesota
|29
|18
|30
|32
|—
|109
|Denver
|22
|26
|29
|35
|—
|112
3-Point Goals_Minnesota 8-33 (Prince 3-7, Alexander-Walker 3-9, Conley 1-4, Towns 1-6, Rivers 0-1, Edwards 0-6), Denver 12-34 (Murray 5-9, Jokic 3-8, Porter Jr. 2-7, Braun 1-1, Caldwell-Pope 1-4, Brown 0-2, Gordon 0-3). Fouled Out_Minnesota 2 (Gobert, Towns), Denver None. Rebounds_Minnesota 40 (Gobert 15), Denver 47 (Jokic 17). Assists_Minnesota 24 (Conley 9), Denver 22 (Jokic 12). Total Fouls_Minnesota 27, Denver 21. A_19,691 (19,520)
