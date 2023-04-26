|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MINNESOTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Alexander-Walker
|38:10
|5-11
|1-1
|0-1
|3
|3
|14
|Towns
|38:23
|9-17
|7-9
|1-11
|3
|6
|26
|Gobert
|40:28
|5-6
|6-9
|4-15
|2
|6
|16
|Conley
|38:23
|2-7
|2-2
|1-4
|9
|3
|7
|Edwards
|39:55
|13-27
|3-4
|1-8
|7
|3
|29
|Prince
|22:16
|5-10
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|13
|Rivers
|13:56
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Nowell
|8:19
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|2
|Knight
|0:10
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|41-81
|19-25
|8-40
|24
|27
|109
Percentages: FG .506, FT .760.
3-Point Goals: 8-33, .242 (Prince 3-7, Alexander-Walker 3-9, Conley 1-4, Towns 1-6, Rivers 0-1, Edwards 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Edwards 2, Prince, Towns).
Turnovers: 14 (Conley 3, Gobert 3, Prince 3, Towns 3, Edwards, Nowell).
Steals: 9 (Conley 2, Gobert 2, Prince 2, Alexander-Walker, Rivers, Towns).
Technical Fouls: Gobert, 8:12 third.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DENVER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gordon
|33:50
|4-9
|6-7
|2-6
|2
|5
|14
|Porter Jr.
|38:55
|3-10
|0-0
|1-10
|0
|3
|8
|Jokic
|41:55
|8-29
|9-10
|9-17
|12
|4
|28
|Caldwell-Pope
|26:02
|3-6
|3-3
|0-2
|1
|4
|10
|Murray
|41:08
|12-23
|6-6
|1-4
|5
|2
|35
|Brown
|29:53
|3-6
|8-8
|1-5
|2
|0
|14
|Green
|18:43
|0-1
|0-2
|1-1
|0
|2
|0
|Braun
|9:34
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|3
|Totals
|240:00
|34-85
|32-36
|16-47
|22
|21
|112
Percentages: FG .400, FT .889.
3-Point Goals: 12-34, .353 (Murray 5-9, Jokic 3-8, Porter Jr. 2-7, Braun 1-1, Caldwell-Pope 1-4, Brown 0-2, Gordon 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Jokic 2, Green).
Turnovers: 12 (Brown 4, Caldwell-Pope 2, Jokic 2, Murray 2, Braun, Gordon).
Steals: 10 (Caldwell-Pope 2, Jokic 2, Porter Jr. 2, Brown, Gordon, Green, Murray).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Minnesota
|29
|18
|30
|32
|—
|109
|Denver
|22
|26
|29
|35
|—
|112
A_19,691 (19,520). T_2:39.
