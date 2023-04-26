FGFTReb
MINNESOTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Alexander-Walker38:105-111-10-13314
Towns38:239-177-91-113626
Gobert40:285-66-94-152616
Conley38:232-72-21-4937
Edwards39:5513-273-41-87329
Prince22:165-100-00-00213
Rivers13:561-20-01-1012
Nowell8:191-10-00-0032
Knight0:100-00-00-0000
Totals240:0041-8119-258-402427109

Percentages: FG .506, FT .760.

3-Point Goals: 8-33, .242 (Prince 3-7, Alexander-Walker 3-9, Conley 1-4, Towns 1-6, Rivers 0-1, Edwards 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Edwards 2, Prince, Towns).

Turnovers: 14 (Conley 3, Gobert 3, Prince 3, Towns 3, Edwards, Nowell).

Steals: 9 (Conley 2, Gobert 2, Prince 2, Alexander-Walker, Rivers, Towns).

Technical Fouls: Gobert, 8:12 third.

FGFTReb
DENVERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gordon33:504-96-72-62514
Porter Jr.38:553-100-01-10038
Jokic41:558-299-109-1712428
Caldwell-Pope26:023-63-30-21410
Murray41:0812-236-61-45235
Brown29:533-68-81-52014
Green18:430-10-21-1020
Braun9:341-10-01-2013
Totals240:0034-8532-3616-472221112

Percentages: FG .400, FT .889.

3-Point Goals: 12-34, .353 (Murray 5-9, Jokic 3-8, Porter Jr. 2-7, Braun 1-1, Caldwell-Pope 1-4, Brown 0-2, Gordon 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Jokic 2, Green).

Turnovers: 12 (Brown 4, Caldwell-Pope 2, Jokic 2, Murray 2, Braun, Gordon).

Steals: 10 (Caldwell-Pope 2, Jokic 2, Porter Jr. 2, Brown, Gordon, Green, Murray).

Technical Fouls: None.

Minnesota29183032109
Denver22262935112

A_19,691 (19,520). T_2:39.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

