DENVERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gordon40:439-141-34-65222
Porter Jr.40:575-162-22-101315
Jokic45:1611-245-63-1413530
Caldwell-Pope39:224-102-21-41213
Murray43:1210-185-50-35325
Brown20:292-32-21-2046
Green10:010-02-20-1012
Totals240:0041-8519-2211-402520113

Percentages: FG .482, FT .864.

3-Point Goals: 12-33, .364 (Gordon 3-5, Jokic 3-6, Caldwell-Pope 3-7, Porter Jr. 3-10, Brown 0-1, Murray 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 9 (Jokic 3, Gordon 2, Caldwell-Pope, Green, Murray, Porter Jr.).

Turnovers: 8 (Jokic 3, Murray 2, Brown, Caldwell-Pope, Porter Jr.).

Steals: 3 (Murray 2, Jokic).

Technical Fouls: Gordon, 8:34 second; coach Michael Malone, 00:32 second.

L.A. LAKERSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hachimura41:563-124-41-70310
James47:5615-256-72-109140
Davis40:026-159-102-141421
Reaves40:416-114-41-23417
Schroder38:165-130-00-25313
Russell14:562-40-01-2224
Thompson9:412-40-11-1004
Walker IV6:321-20-00-0022
Totals240:0040-8623-268-382019111

Percentages: FG .465, FT .885.

3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (James 4-7, Schroder 3-6, Reaves 1-2, Russell 0-1, Walker IV 0-1, Hachimura 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Davis 3, Russell).

Turnovers: 6 (Davis, James, Reaves, Russell, Schroder, Walker IV).

Steals: 5 (James 2, Schroder 2, Davis).

Technical Fouls: James, 8:34 second; Lakers, 5:29 second; Lakers, 10:34 third.

Denver28303619113
L.A. Lakers34391622111

A_18,997 (18,997). T_2:32.

