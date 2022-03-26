OKLAHOMA CITY (107)
Bazley 3-8 0-0 7, Pokusevski 5-8 5-6 17, Roby 6-7 0-0 12, Maledon 6-13 6-6 20, Mann 5-15 3-3 15, Sarr 2-4 0-0 5, Krejci 3-7 0-0 7, Waters III 5-11 0-0 14, Wiggins 4-11 1-1 10. Totals 39-84 15-16 107.
DENVER (113)
Gordon 8-17 2-2 20, Je.Green 3-9 2-2 8, Jokic 13-15 9-10 35, Barton 7-16 2-2 18, Morris 3-6 0-0 7, Ja.Green 1-4 0-0 2, Cousins 2-4 2-2 7, Forbes 1-2 0-0 3, Hyland 1-3 6-6 9, Reed 1-4 0-0 2, Rivers 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 41-85 23-24 113.
|Oklahoma City
|25
|24
|27
|31
|—
|107
|Denver
|32
|26
|29
|26
|—
|113
3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 14-36 (Waters III 4-10, Maledon 2-4, Pokusevski 2-4, Mann 2-6, Sarr 1-1, Bazley 1-2, Wiggins 1-4, Krejci 1-5), Denver 8-31 (Gordon 2-3, Barton 2-7, Cousins 1-2, Forbes 1-2, Morris 1-2, Hyland 1-3, Ja.Green 0-1, Jokic 0-1, Reed 0-1, Rivers 0-4, Je.Green 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma City 36 (Roby 7), Denver 47 (Jokic 12). Assists_Oklahoma City 29 (Krejci 6), Denver 33 (Jokic 8). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 19, Denver 19. A_19,520 (19,520)
