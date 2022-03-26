FGFTReb
OKLAHOMA CITY
Bazley13:373-80-00-3117
Pokusevski34:505-85-60-55217
Roby24:336-70-03-73412
Maledon32:116-136-60-43320
Mann32:465-153-30-53115
Wiggins29:324-111-11-23010
Krejci27:323-70-00-4627
Waters III25:365-110-00-43414
Sarr19:232-40-01-2225
Totals240:0039-8415-165-362919107

Percentages: FG .464, FT .938.

3-Point Goals: 14-36, .389 (Waters III 4-10, Maledon 2-4, Pokusevski 2-4, Mann 2-6, Sarr 1-1, Bazley 1-2, Wiggins 1-4, Krejci 1-5).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Roby 2, Krejci, Mann, Wiggins).

Turnovers: 16 (Maledon 5, Mann 5, Pokusevski 2, Krejci, Roby, Waters III, Wiggins).

Steals: 8 (Waters III 3, Maledon 2, Pokusevski 2, Mann).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
DENVERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gordon34:598-172-22-91220
Je.Green19:573-92-22-4018
Jokic34:5613-159-102-128435
Barton35:147-162-20-67318
Morris31:203-60-00-2527
Rivers27:251-50-00-1212
Hyland18:561-36-60-3649
Cousins13:042-42-24-8017
Forbes9:551-20-00-0203
Ja.Green7:551-40-00-2012
Reed6:191-40-00-0202
Totals240:0041-8523-2410-473319113

Percentages: FG .482, FT .958.

3-Point Goals: 8-31, .258 (Gordon 2-3, Barton 2-7, Cousins 1-2, Forbes 1-2, Morris 1-2, Hyland 1-3, Ja.Green 0-1, Jokic 0-1, Reed 0-1, Rivers 0-4, Je.Green 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Jokic 2, Barton, Gordon, Hyland).

Turnovers: 15 (Barton 3, Hyland 3, Jokic 3, Cousins 2, Rivers 2, Gordon, Je.Green).

Steals: 11 (Rivers 3, Barton 2, Jokic 2, Morris 2, Hyland, Je.Green).

Technical Fouls: None.

Oklahoma City25242731107
Denver32262926113

A_19,520 (19,520). T_2:07.

