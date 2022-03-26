|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bazley
|13:37
|3-8
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|7
|Pokusevski
|34:50
|5-8
|5-6
|0-5
|5
|2
|17
|Roby
|24:33
|6-7
|0-0
|3-7
|3
|4
|12
|Maledon
|32:11
|6-13
|6-6
|0-4
|3
|3
|20
|Mann
|32:46
|5-15
|3-3
|0-5
|3
|1
|15
|Wiggins
|29:32
|4-11
|1-1
|1-2
|3
|0
|10
|Krejci
|27:32
|3-7
|0-0
|0-4
|6
|2
|7
|Waters III
|25:36
|5-11
|0-0
|0-4
|3
|4
|14
|Sarr
|19:23
|2-4
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|2
|5
|Totals
|240:00
|39-84
|15-16
|5-36
|29
|19
|107
Percentages: FG .464, FT .938.
3-Point Goals: 14-36, .389 (Waters III 4-10, Maledon 2-4, Pokusevski 2-4, Mann 2-6, Sarr 1-1, Bazley 1-2, Wiggins 1-4, Krejci 1-5).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Roby 2, Krejci, Mann, Wiggins).
Turnovers: 16 (Maledon 5, Mann 5, Pokusevski 2, Krejci, Roby, Waters III, Wiggins).
Steals: 8 (Waters III 3, Maledon 2, Pokusevski 2, Mann).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DENVER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gordon
|34:59
|8-17
|2-2
|2-9
|1
|2
|20
|Je.Green
|19:57
|3-9
|2-2
|2-4
|0
|1
|8
|Jokic
|34:56
|13-15
|9-10
|2-12
|8
|4
|35
|Barton
|35:14
|7-16
|2-2
|0-6
|7
|3
|18
|Morris
|31:20
|3-6
|0-0
|0-2
|5
|2
|7
|Rivers
|27:25
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|2
|Hyland
|18:56
|1-3
|6-6
|0-3
|6
|4
|9
|Cousins
|13:04
|2-4
|2-2
|4-8
|0
|1
|7
|Forbes
|9:55
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|3
|Ja.Green
|7:55
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Reed
|6:19
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|41-85
|23-24
|10-47
|33
|19
|113
Percentages: FG .482, FT .958.
3-Point Goals: 8-31, .258 (Gordon 2-3, Barton 2-7, Cousins 1-2, Forbes 1-2, Morris 1-2, Hyland 1-3, Ja.Green 0-1, Jokic 0-1, Reed 0-1, Rivers 0-4, Je.Green 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Jokic 2, Barton, Gordon, Hyland).
Turnovers: 15 (Barton 3, Hyland 3, Jokic 3, Cousins 2, Rivers 2, Gordon, Je.Green).
Steals: 11 (Rivers 3, Barton 2, Jokic 2, Morris 2, Hyland, Je.Green).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Oklahoma City
|25
|24
|27
|31
|—
|107
|Denver
|32
|26
|29
|26
|—
|113
A_19,520 (19,520). T_2:07.
