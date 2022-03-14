DENVER (114)
Gordon 3-6 0-0 7, Je.Green 3-3 0-0 6, Jokic 8-16 5-7 22, Barton 7-14 3-4 20, Morris 5-10 1-2 11, Ja.Green 5-6 0-0 10, Cousins 3-6 0-0 8, Forbes 2-5 0-0 5, Hyland 7-14 3-5 21, Rivers 1-2 1-2 4. Totals 44-82 13-20 114.
PHILADELPHIA (110)
Harris 4-9 0-2 10, Thybulle 4-7 0-0 9, Embiid 11-20 9-10 34, Harden 6-11 11-12 24, Maxey 7-13 3-4 19, Niang 2-12 2-2 8, Milton 1-1 0-0 3, Jordan 1-6 1-2 3, D.Green 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 36-84 26-32 110.
|Denver
|22
|31
|28
|33
|—
|114
|Philadelphia
|37
|21
|30
|22
|—
|110
3-Point Goals_Denver 13-33 (Hyland 4-9, Barton 3-6, Cousins 2-5, Rivers 1-2, Forbes 1-3, Gordon 1-3, Jokic 1-3, Morris 0-2), Philadelphia 12-33 (Embiid 3-3, Harris 2-4, Maxey 2-6, Niang 2-10, Milton 1-1, Thybulle 1-3, Harden 1-4, D.Green 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 42 (Jokic 13), Philadelphia 48 (Embiid, Harden 9). Assists_Denver 29 (Jokic 8), Philadelphia 25 (Harden 11). Total Fouls_Denver 24, Philadelphia 17. A_21,444 (20,478)