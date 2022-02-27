SACRAMENTO (110)
Barnes 7-16 9-9 24, Harkless 2-3 0-0 4, Sabonis 6-14 2-5 14, Fox 10-19 5-5 26, Holiday 5-10 1-2 15, Lyles 2-4 1-2 7, Lamb 3-9 5-6 12, Jones 2-3 0-0 4, Len 1-2 1-2 3, DiVincenzo 0-3 1-2 1, Mitchell 0-6 0-0 0. Totals 38-89 25-33 110.
DENVER (115)
Gordon 8-12 4-4 23, Je.Green 2-6 1-2 5, Jokic 6-16 6-8 18, Barton 4-11 2-2 13, Morris 8-13 0-0 21, Ja.Green 1-2 0-0 3, Cousins 3-6 3-4 9, Forbes 1-5 3-4 5, Hyland 3-6 3-3 11, Rivers 2-5 1-2 7. Totals 38-82 23-29 115.
|Sacramento
|30
|29
|26
|25
|—
|110
|Denver
|38
|21
|26
|30
|—
|115
3-Point Goals_Sacramento 9-30 (Holiday 4-8, Lyles 2-3, Barnes 1-3, Lamb 1-4, Fox 1-5, Harkless 0-1, DiVincenzo 0-2, Mitchell 0-2, Sabonis 0-2), Denver 16-43 (Morris 5-6, Gordon 3-5, Barton 3-8, Hyland 2-5, Rivers 2-5, Ja.Green 1-2, Cousins 0-1, Forbes 0-3, Je.Green 0-3, Jokic 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 45 (Sabonis 16), Denver 45 (Jokic 10). Assists_Sacramento 24 (Fox 10), Denver 29 (Jokic 11). Total Fouls_Sacramento 25, Denver 25. A_19,520 (19,520)