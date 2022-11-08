FGFTReb
DENVERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gordon29:423-53-52-5519
Porter Jr.30:199-162-20-62224
Jokic33:5711-204-51-810226
Caldwell-Pope31:365-80-00-43111
Murray31:389-171-31-56119
Brown24:431-50-00-0322
Hyland23:245-101-20-21314
Green18:073-50-11-2116
Jordan14:031-22-23-8114
Braun2:300-00-00-0100
Totals240:0047-8813-208-403314115

Percentages: FG .534, FT .650.

3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Porter Jr. 4-8, Hyland 3-5, Caldwell-Pope 1-3, Brown 0-1, Gordon 0-1, Jokic 0-1, Green 0-2, Murray 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Jokic 3, Brown 2, Gordon, Green).

Turnovers: 20 (Hyland 5, Jokic 4, Murray 4, Caldwell-Pope 2, Jordan 2, Braun, Brown, Green).

Steals: 14 (Gordon 4, Caldwell-Pope 3, Hyland 2, Jokic 2, Brown, Murray, Porter Jr.).

Technical Fouls: Caldwell-Pope, 2:40 second.

FGFTReb
SAN ANTONIOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Johnson35:4012-201-21-52230
Sochan28:211-40-02-4222
Poeltl31:482-30-20-7914
Jones33:219-131-11-39320
Vassell34:076-172-30-34017
Richardson27:408-114-51-33322
McDermott19:043-72-30-1119
Bassey15:421-31-23-8133
Bates-Diop12:011-40-02-4012
Roby2:140-00-00-0010
Totals240:0043-8211-1810-383117109

Percentages: FG .524, FT .611.

3-Point Goals: 12-33, .364 (Johnson 5-11, Vassell 3-8, Richardson 2-5, Jones 1-2, McDermott 1-4, Bates-Diop 0-1, Sochan 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Poeltl 3, Bassey, Sochan).

Turnovers: 24 (Johnson 6, Richardson 6, Jones 3, Poeltl 3, Vassell 3, Bates-Diop 2, Bassey).

Steals: 14 (Jones 3, Johnson 2, Poeltl 2, Sochan 2, Vassell 2, Bassey, Bates-Diop, Richardson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Denver28372921115
San Antonio28342720109

A_11,574 (18,581). T_2:10.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

