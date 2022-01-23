DETROIT (111)
Bey 4-11 0-0 11, Diallo 3-7 3-3 9, Stewart 8-8 1-1 18, Cunningham 7-15 3-3 18, Joseph 7-9 2-2 18, J.Jackson 1-2 1-1 3, Lyles 6-11 6-9 18, Hayes 3-5 0-0 8, McGruder 2-4 0-0 6, Stanley 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 42-75 16-19 111.
DENVER (117)
Barton 6-11 0-0 14, Gordon 5-8 2-4 13, Jokic 12-19 9-10 34, Morris 1-9 2-2 4, Rivers 4-7 2-3 11, Nnaji 5-5 0-0 12, Cousins 1-7 0-2 2, Campazzo 4-6 0-0 9, Forbes 4-9 2-2 12, Reed 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 44-85 17-23 117.
|Detroit
|30
|30
|16
|35
|—
|111
|Denver
|29
|31
|32
|25
|—
|117
3-Point Goals_Detroit 11-29 (Bey 3-8, Hayes 2-3, Joseph 2-3, McGruder 2-4, Cunningham 1-5, Lyles 0-3), Denver 12-35 (Nnaji 2-2, Reed 2-3, Barton 2-5, Forbes 2-5, Campazzo 1-2, Gordon 1-3, Rivers 1-4, Jokic 1-6, Morris 0-2, Cousins 0-3). Fouled Out_Detroit 1 (Stewart), Denver None. Rebounds_Detroit 34 (Bey 7), Denver 34 (Jokic 9). Assists_Detroit 28 (Cunningham 8), Denver 29 (Jokic 8). Total Fouls_Detroit 29, Denver 22. A_14,060 (19,520)