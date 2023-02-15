FGFTReb
DALLASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bullock29:541-50-00-1213
Jo.Green28:592-80-00-2016
Powell21:004-40-03-10228
Doncic34:5912-2210-121-49137
Ntilikina23:482-60-00-2004
Hardy24:262-82-20-2218
Wood21:416-133-30-42117
Pinson20:030-50-01-1430
Wright IV12:514-41-10-04111
Lawson12:264-60-01-20110
McGee9:532-31-20-3015
Totals240:0039-8417-206-312513109

Percentages: FG .464, FT .850.

3-Point Goals: 14-39, .359 (Doncic 3-8, Wright IV 2-2, Lawson 2-3, Hardy 2-4, Jo.Green 2-5, Wood 2-6, Bullock 1-5, Pinson 0-2, Ntilikina 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Bullock, McGee, Wood).

Turnovers: 12 (Bullock 3, Jo.Green 3, Doncic 2, Hardy, McGee, Ntilikina, Wood).

Steals: 8 (Doncic 4, Hardy, Lawson, Ntilikina, Powell).

Technical Fouls: Mavericks, 9:15 fourth.

FGFTReb
DENVERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cancar25:145-112-21-32112
Porter Jr.32:498-161-21-51222
Jokic34:086-92-31-1310214
Brown29:185-100-00-36210
Caldwell-Pope31:404-73-30-55014
Braun26:492-31-21-3426
Je.Green25:3411-160-00-11324
Smith18:424-70-00-5518
Bryant13:523-52-32-5018
Watson0:570-00-00-0000
White0:570-00-00-0000
Totals240:0048-8411-156-433414118

Percentages: FG .571, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Porter Jr. 5-10, Caldwell-Pope 3-6, Je.Green 2-5, Braun 1-2, Bryant 0-1, Brown 0-3, Cancar 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Porter Jr. 2, Caldwell-Pope, Je.Green, Jokic).

Turnovers: 13 (Jokic 5, Caldwell-Pope 3, Braun, Bryant, Je.Green, Porter Jr., Smith).

Steals: 7 (Caldwell-Pope 3, Brown 2, Je.Green, Jokic).

Technical Fouls: Nuggets, 00:49 first; Nuggets, 5:23 second.

Dallas25193035109
Denver26353126118

A_19,627 (19,520). T_2:03.

