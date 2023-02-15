|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DALLAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bullock
|29:54
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|3
|Jo.Green
|28:59
|2-8
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|6
|Powell
|21:00
|4-4
|0-0
|3-10
|2
|2
|8
|Doncic
|34:59
|12-22
|10-12
|1-4
|9
|1
|37
|Ntilikina
|23:48
|2-6
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|4
|Hardy
|24:26
|2-8
|2-2
|0-2
|2
|1
|8
|Wood
|21:41
|6-13
|3-3
|0-4
|2
|1
|17
|Pinson
|20:03
|0-5
|0-0
|1-1
|4
|3
|0
|Wright IV
|12:51
|4-4
|1-1
|0-0
|4
|1
|11
|Lawson
|12:26
|4-6
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|10
|McGee
|9:53
|2-3
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|1
|5
|Totals
|240:00
|39-84
|17-20
|6-31
|25
|13
|109
Percentages: FG .464, FT .850.
3-Point Goals: 14-39, .359 (Doncic 3-8, Wright IV 2-2, Lawson 2-3, Hardy 2-4, Jo.Green 2-5, Wood 2-6, Bullock 1-5, Pinson 0-2, Ntilikina 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Bullock, McGee, Wood).
Turnovers: 12 (Bullock 3, Jo.Green 3, Doncic 2, Hardy, McGee, Ntilikina, Wood).
Steals: 8 (Doncic 4, Hardy, Lawson, Ntilikina, Powell).
Technical Fouls: Mavericks, 9:15 fourth.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DENVER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cancar
|25:14
|5-11
|2-2
|1-3
|2
|1
|12
|Porter Jr.
|32:49
|8-16
|1-2
|1-5
|1
|2
|22
|Jokic
|34:08
|6-9
|2-3
|1-13
|10
|2
|14
|Brown
|29:18
|5-10
|0-0
|0-3
|6
|2
|10
|Caldwell-Pope
|31:40
|4-7
|3-3
|0-5
|5
|0
|14
|Braun
|26:49
|2-3
|1-2
|1-3
|4
|2
|6
|Je.Green
|25:34
|11-16
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|24
|Smith
|18:42
|4-7
|0-0
|0-5
|5
|1
|8
|Bryant
|13:52
|3-5
|2-3
|2-5
|0
|1
|8
|Watson
|0:57
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|White
|0:57
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|48-84
|11-15
|6-43
|34
|14
|118
Percentages: FG .571, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Porter Jr. 5-10, Caldwell-Pope 3-6, Je.Green 2-5, Braun 1-2, Bryant 0-1, Brown 0-3, Cancar 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Porter Jr. 2, Caldwell-Pope, Je.Green, Jokic).
Turnovers: 13 (Jokic 5, Caldwell-Pope 3, Braun, Bryant, Je.Green, Porter Jr., Smith).
Steals: 7 (Caldwell-Pope 3, Brown 2, Je.Green, Jokic).
Technical Fouls: Nuggets, 00:49 first; Nuggets, 5:23 second.
|Dallas
|25
|19
|30
|35
|—
|109
|Denver
|26
|35
|31
|26
|—
|118
A_19,627 (19,520). T_2:03.
