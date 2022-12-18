FGFTReb
CHARLOTTEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hayward34:465-113-42-104215
Washington31:164-120-00-61210
Plumlee19:033-75-65-94511
Ball35:5910-217-71-55231
Rozier14:141-50-00-2202
Oubre Jr.34:547-180-00-12216
Richards23:595-81-12-61411
McDaniels19:505-82-21-52414
Maledon12:010-32-21-3412
Thor10:350-20-00-1110
Jones3:231-11-10-0033
Totals240:0041-9621-2312-482626115

Percentages: FG .427, FT .913.

3-Point Goals: 12-38, .316 (Ball 4-9, Hayward 2-4, McDaniels 2-4, Washington 2-6, Oubre Jr. 2-8, Rozier 0-2, Thor 0-2, Maledon 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Richards 3, Plumlee 2, McDaniels, Washington).

Turnovers: 11 (Ball 2, Hayward 2, Plumlee 2, Jones, Maledon, McDaniels, Thor, Washington).

Steals: 7 (Oubre Jr. 2, Ball, Jones, McDaniels, Thor, Washington).

Technical Fouls: McDaniels, 8:31 second.

FGFTReb
DENVERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brown36:357-110-10-14416
Gordon28:256-95-73-101319
Jokic39:4113-2612-177-2710440
Caldwell-Pope32:208-150-01-45320
Murray34:492-112-40-11106
Braun20:401-30-01-5002
Green19:353-82-32-3008
Hyland16:523-110-00-1117
Jordan8:190-01-21-3121
Cancar2:440-00-00-0000
Totals240:0043-9422-3415-553317119

Percentages: FG .457, FT .647.

3-Point Goals: 11-33, .333 (Caldwell-Pope 4-9, Gordon 2-2, Brown 2-4, Jokic 2-4, Hyland 1-6, Braun 0-2, Murray 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown 2, Gordon).

Turnovers: 14 (Jokic 5, Brown 3, Murray 3, Gordon 2, Cancar).

Steals: 6 (Gordon 3, Jokic 2, Hyland).

Technical Fouls: Gordon, 5:22 first; Jokic, 9:11 second; coach Michael Malone, 9:06 second.

Charlotte25272835115
Denver20353925119

A_19,235 (19,520). T_2:18.

