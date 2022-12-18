|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHARLOTTE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hayward
|34:46
|5-11
|3-4
|2-10
|4
|2
|15
|Washington
|31:16
|4-12
|0-0
|0-6
|1
|2
|10
|Plumlee
|19:03
|3-7
|5-6
|5-9
|4
|5
|11
|Ball
|35:59
|10-21
|7-7
|1-5
|5
|2
|31
|Rozier
|14:14
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|2
|Oubre Jr.
|34:54
|7-18
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|16
|Richards
|23:59
|5-8
|1-1
|2-6
|1
|4
|11
|McDaniels
|19:50
|5-8
|2-2
|1-5
|2
|4
|14
|Maledon
|12:01
|0-3
|2-2
|1-3
|4
|1
|2
|Thor
|10:35
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Jones
|3:23
|1-1
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|3
|3
|Totals
|240:00
|41-96
|21-23
|12-48
|26
|26
|115
Percentages: FG .427, FT .913.
3-Point Goals: 12-38, .316 (Ball 4-9, Hayward 2-4, McDaniels 2-4, Washington 2-6, Oubre Jr. 2-8, Rozier 0-2, Thor 0-2, Maledon 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Richards 3, Plumlee 2, McDaniels, Washington).
Turnovers: 11 (Ball 2, Hayward 2, Plumlee 2, Jones, Maledon, McDaniels, Thor, Washington).
Steals: 7 (Oubre Jr. 2, Ball, Jones, McDaniels, Thor, Washington).
Technical Fouls: McDaniels, 8:31 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DENVER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brown
|36:35
|7-11
|0-1
|0-1
|4
|4
|16
|Gordon
|28:25
|6-9
|5-7
|3-10
|1
|3
|19
|Jokic
|39:41
|13-26
|12-17
|7-27
|10
|4
|40
|Caldwell-Pope
|32:20
|8-15
|0-0
|1-4
|5
|3
|20
|Murray
|34:49
|2-11
|2-4
|0-1
|11
|0
|6
|Braun
|20:40
|1-3
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|0
|2
|Green
|19:35
|3-8
|2-3
|2-3
|0
|0
|8
|Hyland
|16:52
|3-11
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|7
|Jordan
|8:19
|0-0
|1-2
|1-3
|1
|2
|1
|Cancar
|2:44
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|43-94
|22-34
|15-55
|33
|17
|119
Percentages: FG .457, FT .647.
3-Point Goals: 11-33, .333 (Caldwell-Pope 4-9, Gordon 2-2, Brown 2-4, Jokic 2-4, Hyland 1-6, Braun 0-2, Murray 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown 2, Gordon).
Turnovers: 14 (Jokic 5, Brown 3, Murray 3, Gordon 2, Cancar).
Steals: 6 (Gordon 3, Jokic 2, Hyland).
Technical Fouls: Gordon, 5:22 first; Jokic, 9:11 second; coach Michael Malone, 9:06 second.
|Charlotte
|25
|27
|28
|35
|—
|115
|Denver
|20
|35
|39
|25
|—
|119
A_19,235 (19,520). T_2:18.
