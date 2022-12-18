CHARLOTTE (115)
Hayward 5-11 3-4 15, Washington 4-12 0-0 10, Plumlee 3-7 5-6 11, Ball 10-21 7-7 31, Rozier 1-5 0-0 2, Thor 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 1-1 1-1 3, McDaniels 5-8 2-2 14, Oubre Jr. 7-18 0-0 16, Richards 5-8 1-1 11, Maledon 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 41-96 21-23 115.
DENVER (119)
Brown 7-11 0-1 16, Gordon 6-9 5-7 19, Jokic 13-26 12-17 40, Caldwell-Pope 8-15 0-0 20, Murray 2-11 2-4 6, Cancar 0-0 0-0 0, Green 3-8 2-3 8, Jordan 0-0 1-2 1, Braun 1-3 0-0 2, Hyland 3-11 0-0 7. Totals 43-94 22-34 119.
|Charlotte
|25
|27
|28
|35
|—
|115
|Denver
|20
|35
|39
|25
|—
|119
3-Point Goals_Charlotte 12-38 (Ball 4-9, Hayward 2-4, McDaniels 2-4, Washington 2-6, Oubre Jr. 2-8, Rozier 0-2, Thor 0-2, Maledon 0-3), Denver 11-33 (Caldwell-Pope 4-9, Gordon 2-2, Brown 2-4, Jokic 2-4, Hyland 1-6, Braun 0-2, Murray 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 48 (Hayward 10), Denver 55 (Jokic 27). Assists_Charlotte 26 (Ball 5), Denver 33 (Murray 11). Total Fouls_Charlotte 26, Denver 17. A_19,235 (19,520)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.