FGFTReb
DENVERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gordon32:122-53-41-3407
Porter Jr.38:064-112-21-106214
Jokic38:159-194-71-68424
Caldwell-Pope34:146-101-20-30217
Murray41:3615-292-20-76237
Brown28:486-112-22-55515
Green23:272-30-00-4135
Braun3:220-00-00-1010
Totals240:0044-8814-195-393019119

Percentages: FG .500, FT .737.

3-Point Goals: 17-41, .415 (Murray 5-11, Caldwell-Pope 4-7, Porter Jr. 4-10, Jokic 2-5, Green 1-2, Brown 1-5, Gordon 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Gordon).

Turnovers: 5 (Jokic 2, Caldwell-Pope, Gordon, Murray).

Steals: 7 (Caldwell-Pope 2, Murray 2, Brown, Jokic, Porter Jr.).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
L.A. LAKERSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
James42:578-194-70-712223
Vanderbilt13:341-40-00-1012
Davis41:5211-186-85-181328
Reaves39:407-106-62-75223
Russell20:011-80-00-3403
Hachimura33:445-122-21-61213
Schroder24:392-51-20-0165
Walker IV18:482-53-41-1229
Beasley0:570-10-00-0000
Brown Jr.0:571-20-01-1002
Christie0:570-00-01-1000
Harrison0:570-00-00-0100
Thompson0:570-00-00-0000
Totals240:0038-8422-2911-452718108

Percentages: FG .452, FT .759.

3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Reaves 3-5, James 3-9, Walker IV 2-4, Hachimura 1-3, Russell 1-6, Beasley 0-1, Brown Jr. 0-1, Vanderbilt 0-1, Schroder 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Davis 2).

Turnovers: 12 (Reaves 4, Russell 3, James 2, Davis, Hachimura, Schroder).

Steals: 3 (Hachimura, Reaves, Schroder).

Technical Fouls: None.

Denver32262635119
L.A. Lakers20352726108

A_18,997 (18,997). T_2:19.

