|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DENVER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gordon
|32:12
|2-5
|3-4
|1-3
|4
|0
|7
|Porter Jr.
|38:06
|4-11
|2-2
|1-10
|6
|2
|14
|Jokic
|38:15
|9-19
|4-7
|1-6
|8
|4
|24
|Caldwell-Pope
|34:14
|6-10
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|2
|17
|Murray
|41:36
|15-29
|2-2
|0-7
|6
|2
|37
|Brown
|28:48
|6-11
|2-2
|2-5
|5
|5
|15
|Green
|23:27
|2-3
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|3
|5
|Braun
|3:22
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|44-88
|14-19
|5-39
|30
|19
|119
Percentages: FG .500, FT .737.
3-Point Goals: 17-41, .415 (Murray 5-11, Caldwell-Pope 4-7, Porter Jr. 4-10, Jokic 2-5, Green 1-2, Brown 1-5, Gordon 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Gordon).
Turnovers: 5 (Jokic 2, Caldwell-Pope, Gordon, Murray).
Steals: 7 (Caldwell-Pope 2, Murray 2, Brown, Jokic, Porter Jr.).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|L.A. LAKERS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|James
|42:57
|8-19
|4-7
|0-7
|12
|2
|23
|Vanderbilt
|13:34
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Davis
|41:52
|11-18
|6-8
|5-18
|1
|3
|28
|Reaves
|39:40
|7-10
|6-6
|2-7
|5
|2
|23
|Russell
|20:01
|1-8
|0-0
|0-3
|4
|0
|3
|Hachimura
|33:44
|5-12
|2-2
|1-6
|1
|2
|13
|Schroder
|24:39
|2-5
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|6
|5
|Walker IV
|18:48
|2-5
|3-4
|1-1
|2
|2
|9
|Beasley
|0:57
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Brown Jr.
|0:57
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Christie
|0:57
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Harrison
|0:57
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Thompson
|0:57
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|38-84
|22-29
|11-45
|27
|18
|108
Percentages: FG .452, FT .759.
3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Reaves 3-5, James 3-9, Walker IV 2-4, Hachimura 1-3, Russell 1-6, Beasley 0-1, Brown Jr. 0-1, Vanderbilt 0-1, Schroder 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Davis 2).
Turnovers: 12 (Reaves 4, Russell 3, James 2, Davis, Hachimura, Schroder).
Steals: 3 (Hachimura, Reaves, Schroder).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Denver
|32
|26
|26
|35
|—
|119
|L.A. Lakers
|20
|35
|27
|26
|—
|108
A_18,997 (18,997). T_2:19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.