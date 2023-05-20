DENVER (119)
Gordon 2-5 3-4 7, Porter Jr. 4-11 2-2 14, Jokic 9-19 4-7 24, Caldwell-Pope 6-10 1-2 17, Murray 15-29 2-2 37, Green 2-3 0-0 5, Brown 6-11 2-2 15, Braun 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 44-88 14-19 119.
L.A. LAKERS (108)
James 8-19 4-7 23, Vanderbilt 1-4 0-0 2, Davis 11-18 6-8 28, Reaves 7-10 6-6 23, Russell 1-8 0-0 3, Hachimura 5-12 2-2 13, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Brown Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, Walker IV 2-5 3-4 9, Beasley 0-1 0-0 0, Christie 0-0 0-0 0, Harrison 0-0 0-0 0, Schroder 2-5 1-2 5. Totals 38-84 22-29 108.
|Denver
|32
|26
|26
|35
|—
|119
|L.A. Lakers
|20
|35
|27
|26
|—
|108
3-Point Goals_Denver 17-41 (Murray 5-11, Caldwell-Pope 4-7, Porter Jr. 4-10, Jokic 2-5, Green 1-2, Brown 1-5, Gordon 0-1), L.A. Lakers 10-32 (Reaves 3-5, James 3-9, Walker IV 2-4, Hachimura 1-3, Russell 1-6, Beasley 0-1, Brown Jr. 0-1, Vanderbilt 0-1, Schroder 0-2). Fouled Out_Denver None, L.A. Lakers 1 (Schroder). Rebounds_Denver 39 (Porter Jr. 10), L.A. Lakers 45 (Davis 18). Assists_Denver 30 (Jokic 8), L.A. Lakers 27 (James 12). Total Fouls_Denver 19, L.A. Lakers 18. A_18,997 (18,997)
