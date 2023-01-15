ORLANDO (116)
Banchero 5-9 6-6 18, F.Wagner 7-16 3-4 19, Carter Jr. 3-10 2-2 8, Fultz 8-10 3-6 20, G.Harris 2-4 0-0 5, Bol 8-12 1-1 17, M.Wagner 2-6 4-5 8, Ross 3-6 0-0 7, Bamba 0-0 0-0 0, Anthony 1-7 5-6 7, Suggs 2-4 3-4 7. Totals 41-84 27-34 116.
DENVER (119)
Gordon 9-13 5-11 25, Porter Jr. 6-13 0-0 16, Jokic 8-11 0-0 17, Caldwell-Pope 5-11 0-1 12, Murray 6-17 3-3 18, Nnaji 4-4 0-0 9, Brown 5-9 2-2 12, Jordan 1-1 0-2 2, Braun 2-5 0-0 4, Hyland 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 48-89 10-19 119.
|Orlando
|25
|29
|34
|28
|—
|116
|Denver
|31
|38
|25
|25
|—
|119
3-Point Goals_Orlando 7-29 (Banchero 2-3, F.Wagner 2-7, Fultz 1-1, G.Harris 1-3, Ross 1-4, Anthony 0-1, Bol 0-1, Suggs 0-2, Carter Jr. 0-3, M.Wagner 0-4), Denver 13-39 (Porter Jr. 4-8, Murray 3-10, Gordon 2-3, Caldwell-Pope 2-7, Nnaji 1-1, Jokic 1-4, Braun 0-1, Brown 0-2, Hyland 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 39 (Fultz 7), Denver 41 (Jokic 10). Assists_Orlando 24 (Anthony, Fultz 6), Denver 32 (Jokic 14). Total Fouls_Orlando 17, Denver 22. A_19,641 (19,520)
