FGFTReb
ORLANDOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Banchero32:535-96-60-24318
F.Wagner31:477-163-40-52119
Carter Jr.32:033-102-22-6228
Fultz27:258-103-61-76220
G.Harris21:282-40-02-2125
Anthony23:531-75-61-5647
Ross23:143-60-00-1007
Bol18:038-121-12-61117
M.Wagner15:072-64-52-5128
Suggs13:172-43-40-0107
Bamba0:500-00-00-0000
Totals240:0041-8427-3410-392417116

Percentages: FG .488, FT .794.

3-Point Goals: 7-29, .241 (Banchero 2-3, F.Wagner 2-7, Fultz 1-1, G.Harris 1-3, Ross 1-4, Anthony 0-1, Bol 0-1, Suggs 0-2, Carter Jr. 0-3, M.Wagner 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Anthony, Banchero).

Turnovers: 13 (Fultz 5, Banchero 2, F.Wagner 2, Bol, Carter Jr., M.Wagner, Ross).

Steals: 7 (Fultz 2, Banchero, Bol, F.Wagner, Ross, Suggs).

Technical Fouls: coach Dale Osbourne, 8:32 third; Magic, 5:30 third.

FGFTReb
DENVERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gordon32:249-135-113-85225
Porter Jr.28:006-130-02-40316
Jokic34:478-110-00-1014317
Caldwell-Pope34:515-110-11-40112
Murray38:236-173-32-47418
Brown24:225-92-21-12112
Nnaji15:364-40-00-1129
Jordan13:131-10-21-3042
Braun9:432-50-02-4004
Hyland8:412-50-00-2324
Totals240:0048-8910-1912-413222119

Percentages: FG .539, FT .526.

3-Point Goals: 13-39, .333 (Porter Jr. 4-8, Murray 3-10, Gordon 2-3, Caldwell-Pope 2-7, Nnaji 1-1, Jokic 1-4, Braun 0-1, Brown 0-2, Hyland 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Brown 2, Caldwell-Pope, Jokic, Porter Jr.).

Turnovers: 15 (Jokic 4, Murray 4, Jordan 2, Brown, Caldwell-Pope, Gordon, Hyland, Porter Jr.).

Steals: 10 (Brown 4, Caldwell-Pope 2, Jokic 2, Hyland, Porter Jr.).

Technical Fouls: None.

Orlando25293428116
Denver31382525119

A_19,641 (19,520). T_2:20.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you