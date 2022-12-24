|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PORTLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Grant
|37:20
|7-13
|3-5
|2-7
|2
|3
|20
|Hart
|37:05
|6-8
|2-2
|2-11
|6
|2
|14
|Nurkic
|21:27
|4-10
|2-4
|2-7
|3
|6
|11
|Lillard
|38:35
|10-22
|10-10
|2-7
|8
|2
|34
|Simons
|38:52
|6-22
|1-2
|1-1
|3
|4
|14
|Eubanks
|26:33
|1-2
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|2
|2
|Johnson
|15:48
|2-4
|2-3
|0-1
|2
|0
|6
|Sharpe
|13:39
|1-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|2
|Watford
|10:40
|2-3
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|4
|Totals
|240:00
|39-87
|20-26
|13-43
|24
|21
|107
Percentages: FG .448, FT .769.
3-Point Goals: 9-35, .257 (Lillard 4-11, Grant 3-6, Nurkic 1-2, Simons 1-10, Sharpe 0-1, Watford 0-1, Hart 0-2, Johnson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Nurkic 2, Eubanks).
Turnovers: 13 (Nurkic 4, Hart 3, Grant 2, Simons 2, Eubanks, Johnson).
Steals: 5 (Johnson 2, Grant, Hart, Nurkic).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DENVER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gordon
|31:58
|6-9
|1-3
|0-6
|1
|0
|13
|Porter Jr.
|26:59
|7-13
|2-3
|1-5
|2
|2
|18
|Jokic
|35:43
|12-21
|5-8
|2-8
|11
|4
|29
|Caldwell-Pope
|34:11
|5-8
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|14
|Murray
|39:19
|9-17
|4-6
|0-8
|12
|2
|25
|Brown
|27:16
|4-6
|0-0
|0-3
|4
|4
|9
|Hyland
|16:15
|2-5
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|2
|7
|Green
|16:02
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Nnaji
|12:17
|1-1
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|3
|Totals
|240:00
|47-81
|16-26
|4-38
|31
|19
|120
Percentages: FG .580, FT .615.
3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Caldwell-Pope 3-5, Murray 3-5, Porter Jr. 2-6, Brown 1-2, Hyland 1-2, Gordon 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Brown, Gordon).
Turnovers: 10 (Murray 3, Hyland 2, Jokic 2, Gordon, Nnaji, Porter Jr.).
Steals: 9 (Caldwell-Pope 2, Jokic 2, Murray 2, Brown, Hyland, Porter Jr.).
Technical Fouls: coach Michael Malone, 8:57 third.
|Portland
|27
|37
|16
|27
|—
|107
|Denver
|32
|26
|35
|27
|—
|120
A_19,619 (19,520). T_2:14.
