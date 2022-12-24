FGFTReb
PORTLANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Grant37:207-133-52-72320
Hart37:056-82-22-116214
Nurkic21:274-102-42-73611
Lillard38:3510-2210-102-78234
Simons38:526-221-21-13414
Eubanks26:331-20-02-5022
Johnson15:482-42-30-1206
Sharpe13:391-30-01-1022
Watford10:402-30-01-3004
Totals240:0039-8720-2613-432421107

Percentages: FG .448, FT .769.

3-Point Goals: 9-35, .257 (Lillard 4-11, Grant 3-6, Nurkic 1-2, Simons 1-10, Sharpe 0-1, Watford 0-1, Hart 0-2, Johnson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Nurkic 2, Eubanks).

Turnovers: 13 (Nurkic 4, Hart 3, Grant 2, Simons 2, Eubanks, Johnson).

Steals: 5 (Johnson 2, Grant, Hart, Nurkic).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
DENVERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gordon31:586-91-30-61013
Porter Jr.26:597-132-31-52218
Jokic35:4312-215-82-811429
Caldwell-Pope34:115-81-20-20214
Murray39:199-174-60-812225
Brown27:164-60-00-3449
Hyland16:152-52-21-3127
Green16:021-10-00-2012
Nnaji12:171-11-20-1023
Totals240:0047-8116-264-383119120

Percentages: FG .580, FT .615.

3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Caldwell-Pope 3-5, Murray 3-5, Porter Jr. 2-6, Brown 1-2, Hyland 1-2, Gordon 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Brown, Gordon).

Turnovers: 10 (Murray 3, Hyland 2, Jokic 2, Gordon, Nnaji, Porter Jr.).

Steals: 9 (Caldwell-Pope 2, Jokic 2, Murray 2, Brown, Hyland, Porter Jr.).

Technical Fouls: coach Michael Malone, 8:57 third.

Portland27371627107
Denver32263527120

A_19,619 (19,520). T_2:14.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

