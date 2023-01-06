FGFTReb
CLEVELANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
E.Mobley34:026-130-62-94412
Okoro17:241-51-23-5213
Allen35:354-115-87-91213
Garland33:038-204-61-48321
LeVert32:558-133-51-43322
Osman28:056-100-00-12215
Love23:483-63-33-64210
Neto20:202-40-00-1516
Stevens13:302-62-21-1106
Lopez1:180-00-00-0000
Totals240:0040-8818-3218-403018108

Percentages: FG .455, FT .563.

3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (LeVert 3-4, Osman 3-6, Neto 2-4, Love 1-2, Garland 1-6, Allen 0-1, Stevens 0-1, E.Mobley 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (E.Mobley 3, Allen, Stevens).

Turnovers: 6 (Allen, E.Mobley, Garland, LeVert, Love, Okoro).

Steals: 7 (Okoro 2, Osman 2, Allen, E.Mobley, Love).

Technical Fouls: Cavaliers, 7:38 second.

FGFTReb
DENVERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gordon29:574-83-62-101212
Porter Jr.32:545-133-43-81216
Jokic35:2310-175-54-1510428
Caldwell-Pope29:544-74-40-12114
Murray32:237-132-22-42318
Brown28:005-100-01-56213
Cancar18:032-30-01-1355
Hyland16:555-81-20-22013
Nnaji6:410-10-00-0010
Jordan5:561-10-00-2132
Braun1:180-00-00-0000
Reed1:180-00-00-1000
Smith1:180-00-00-0000
Totals240:0043-8118-2313-492823121

Percentages: FG .531, FT .783.

3-Point Goals: 17-35, .486 (Jokic 3-4, Brown 3-5, Porter Jr. 3-8, Caldwell-Pope 2-4, Hyland 2-4, Murray 2-5, Cancar 1-2, Gordon 1-2, Nnaji 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Jordan 2, Murray 2).

Turnovers: 12 (Jokic 4, Hyland 3, Brown, Caldwell-Pope, Murray, Nnaji, Porter Jr.).

Steals: 5 (Jokic 2, Brown, Cancar, Murray).

Technical Fouls: Nuggets, 3:30 second; Murray, 7:50 fourth; Hyland, 7:38 fourth.

Cleveland28302426108
Denver26363227121

A_19,638 (19,520). T_2:23.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you