CLEVELAND (108)
E.Mobley 6-13 0-6 12, Okoro 1-5 1-2 3, Allen 4-11 5-8 13, Garland 8-20 4-6 21, LeVert 8-13 3-5 22, Osman 6-10 0-0 15, Stevens 2-6 2-2 6, Love 3-6 3-3 10, Lopez 0-0 0-0 0, Neto 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 40-88 18-32 108.
DENVER (121)
Gordon 4-8 3-6 12, Porter Jr. 5-13 3-4 16, Jokic 10-17 5-5 28, Caldwell-Pope 4-7 4-4 14, Murray 7-13 2-2 18, Cancar 2-3 0-0 5, Nnaji 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 5-10 0-0 13, Jordan 1-1 0-0 2, Braun 0-0 0-0 0, Hyland 5-8 1-2 13, Reed 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-81 18-23 121.
|Cleveland
|28
|30
|24
|26
|—
|108
|Denver
|26
|36
|32
|27
|—
|121
3-Point Goals_Cleveland 10-26 (LeVert 3-4, Osman 3-6, Neto 2-4, Love 1-2, Garland 1-6, Allen 0-1, Stevens 0-1, E.Mobley 0-2), Denver 17-35 (Jokic 3-4, Brown 3-5, Porter Jr. 3-8, Caldwell-Pope 2-4, Hyland 2-4, Murray 2-5, Cancar 1-2, Gordon 1-2, Nnaji 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Cleveland 40 (Allen, E.Mobley 9), Denver 49 (Jokic 15). Assists_Cleveland 30 (Garland 8), Denver 28 (Jokic 10). Total Fouls_Cleveland 18, Denver 23. A_19,638 (19,520)
