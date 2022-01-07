SACRAMENTO (111)
Bagley III 5-10 2-2 12, Barnes 3-8 2-2 9, D.Jones 1-3 0-0 2, Fox 11-23 8-10 30, Haliburton 5-7 0-0 14, Harkless 2-6 0-0 6, Thompson 1-3 3-4 5, Woodard II 0-0 0-0 0, Len 7-11 4-5 18, Queta 0-0 0-0 0, Hield 2-9 1-1 7, Mitchell 3-12 0-0 8, Ramsey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-92 20-24 111.
DENVER (121)
Gordon 4-7 2-2 10, Ja.Green 6-8 0-0 13, Jokic 13-20 4-8 33, Barton 3-9 2-2 10, Morris 5-11 2-5 13, Je.Green 7-9 3-3 18, Nnaji 1-1 0-2 3, Campazzo 2-6 2-2 6, Hyland 5-11 0-0 13, Rivers 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 47-85 15-24 121.
|Sacramento
|23
|31
|31
|26
|—
|111
|Denver
|35
|31
|30
|25
|—
|121
3-Point Goals_Sacramento 11-29 (Haliburton 4-5, Harkless 2-4, Mitchell 2-4, Hield 2-7, Barnes 1-3, Bagley III 0-2, Fox 0-3), Denver 12-34 (Hyland 3-6, Jokic 3-6, Barton 2-6, Ja.Green 1-3, Je.Green 1-3, Morris 1-3, Rivers 0-2, Campazzo 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 47 (Len 10), Denver 41 (Jokic 10). Assists_Sacramento 21 (Haliburton 6), Denver 32 (Campazzo, Jokic 7). Total Fouls_Sacramento 19, Denver 20. A_15,966 (19,520)