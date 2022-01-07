FGFTReb
SACRAMENTOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bagley III29:125-102-22-50212
Barnes33:313-82-21-9209
D.Jones7:571-30-01-2042
Fox37:3411-238-102-75330
Haliburton28:305-70-00-46214
Len27:527-114-53-102418
Hield27:202-91-10-2207
Mitchell25:443-120-00-2318
Thompson11:261-33-42-3015
Harkless8:392-60-01-2126
Queta0:450-00-00-0000
Ramsey0:450-00-00-0000
Woodard II0:450-00-00-1000
Totals240:0040-9220-2412-472119111

Percentages: FG .435, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Haliburton 4-5, Harkless 2-4, Mitchell 2-4, Hield 2-7, Barnes 1-3, Len 0-1, Bagley III 0-2, Fox 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Bagley III, Hield, Thompson).

Turnovers: 11 (Fox 2, Harkless 2, Hield 2, Bagley III, Barnes, D.Jones, Haliburton, Thompson).

Steals: 6 (Hield 2, Len 2, Bagley III, Fox).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
DENVERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gordon33:234-72-20-33110
Ja.Green22:176-80-01-91113
Jokic33:3713-204-81-107333
Barton33:433-92-20-26210
Morris31:035-112-51-34113
Campazzo24:372-62-20-3736
Rivers16:561-30-00-0022
Je.Green15:557-93-30-31318
Hyland15:335-110-00-53113
Nnaji12:561-10-22-3033
Totals240:0047-8515-245-413220121

Percentages: FG .553, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 12-34, .353 (Hyland 3-6, Jokic 3-6, Barton 2-6, Nnaji 1-1, Ja.Green 1-3, Je.Green 1-3, Morris 1-3, Gordon 0-1, Rivers 0-2, Campazzo 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Jokic 2, Campazzo, Hyland, Ja.Green, Je.Green, Nnaji).

Turnovers: 7 (Barton 3, Jokic 2, Gordon, Je.Green).

Steals: 5 (Jokic 2, Barton, Campazzo, Gordon).

Technical Fouls: Campazzo, 10:39 second.

Sacramento23313126111
Denver35313025121

A_15,966 (19,520). T_2:11.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you