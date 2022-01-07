|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SACRAMENTO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bagley III
|29:12
|5-10
|2-2
|2-5
|0
|2
|12
|Barnes
|33:31
|3-8
|2-2
|1-9
|2
|0
|9
|D.Jones
|7:57
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|4
|2
|Fox
|37:34
|11-23
|8-10
|2-7
|5
|3
|30
|Haliburton
|28:30
|5-7
|0-0
|0-4
|6
|2
|14
|Len
|27:52
|7-11
|4-5
|3-10
|2
|4
|18
|Hield
|27:20
|2-9
|1-1
|0-2
|2
|0
|7
|Mitchell
|25:44
|3-12
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|1
|8
|Thompson
|11:26
|1-3
|3-4
|2-3
|0
|1
|5
|Harkless
|8:39
|2-6
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|6
|Queta
|0:45
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Ramsey
|0:45
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Woodard II
|0:45
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|40-92
|20-24
|12-47
|21
|19
|111
Percentages: FG .435, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Haliburton 4-5, Harkless 2-4, Mitchell 2-4, Hield 2-7, Barnes 1-3, Len 0-1, Bagley III 0-2, Fox 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Bagley III, Hield, Thompson).
Turnovers: 11 (Fox 2, Harkless 2, Hield 2, Bagley III, Barnes, D.Jones, Haliburton, Thompson).
Steals: 6 (Hield 2, Len 2, Bagley III, Fox).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DENVER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gordon
|33:23
|4-7
|2-2
|0-3
|3
|1
|10
|Ja.Green
|22:17
|6-8
|0-0
|1-9
|1
|1
|13
|Jokic
|33:37
|13-20
|4-8
|1-10
|7
|3
|33
|Barton
|33:43
|3-9
|2-2
|0-2
|6
|2
|10
|Morris
|31:03
|5-11
|2-5
|1-3
|4
|1
|13
|Campazzo
|24:37
|2-6
|2-2
|0-3
|7
|3
|6
|Rivers
|16:56
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Je.Green
|15:55
|7-9
|3-3
|0-3
|1
|3
|18
|Hyland
|15:33
|5-11
|0-0
|0-5
|3
|1
|13
|Nnaji
|12:56
|1-1
|0-2
|2-3
|0
|3
|3
|Totals
|240:00
|47-85
|15-24
|5-41
|32
|20
|121
Percentages: FG .553, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 12-34, .353 (Hyland 3-6, Jokic 3-6, Barton 2-6, Nnaji 1-1, Ja.Green 1-3, Je.Green 1-3, Morris 1-3, Gordon 0-1, Rivers 0-2, Campazzo 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Jokic 2, Campazzo, Hyland, Ja.Green, Je.Green, Nnaji).
Turnovers: 7 (Barton 3, Jokic 2, Gordon, Je.Green).
Steals: 5 (Jokic 2, Barton, Campazzo, Gordon).
Technical Fouls: Campazzo, 10:39 second.
|Sacramento
|23
|31
|31
|26
|—
|111
|Denver
|35
|31
|30
|25
|—
|121
A_15,966 (19,520). T_2:11.