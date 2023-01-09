L.A. LAKERS (109)
Christie 6-8 0-0 14, Toscano-Anderson 2-4 1-2 5, Bryant 6-14 5-5 17, Beverley 0-1 0-0 0, Schroder 3-13 8-8 14, Gabriel 4-6 0-0 9, Swider 2-6 0-0 6, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Nunn 6-15 1-2 15, Pippen Jr. 2-2 0-1 4, S.Brown 0-3 0-0 0, Westbrook 10-21 4-7 25. Totals 41-93 19-25 109.
DENVER (122)
Gordon 4-8 0-1 9, Porter Jr. 5-13 0-0 12, Jokic 5-5 3-3 14, Caldwell-Pope 6-14 3-3 16, Murray 13-29 3-4 34, Cancar 1-4 0-0 2, Nnaji 3-5 0-0 6, B.Brown 6-11 0-0 15, Braun 0-0 0-0 0, Hyland 3-10 4-4 12, Reed 0-0 2-2 2, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-99 15-17 122.
|L.A. Lakers
|23
|25
|31
|30
|—
|109
|Denver
|29
|33
|32
|28
|—
|122
3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 8-28 (Christie 2-3, Swider 2-5, Nunn 2-7, Gabriel 1-1, Westbrook 1-4, Beverley 0-1, Bryant 0-1, S.Brown 0-1, Schroder 0-5), Denver 15-42 (Murray 5-9, B.Brown 3-7, Porter Jr. 2-6, Hyland 2-8, Jokic 1-1, Caldwell-Pope 1-5, Gordon 1-5, Cancar 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 44 (Bryant 10), Denver 55 (Jokic 11). Assists_L.A. Lakers 20 (Westbrook 7), Denver 29 (Jokic 16). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 14, Denver 19. A_19,609 (19,520)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.