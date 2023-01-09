FGFTReb
L.A. LAKERSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Christie25:526-80-00-31114
Toscano-Anderson18:062-41-21-1305
Bryant27:546-145-52-100117
Beverley12:010-10-01-1000
Schroder34:243-138-80-34314
Westbrook30:5110-214-71-77225
Swider25:192-60-00-5326
Nunn24:166-151-21-11315
Gabriel19:154-60-02-5009
S.Brown17:300-30-03-7110
Jones2:160-00-00-1010
Pippen Jr.2:162-20-10-0004
Totals240:0041-9319-2511-442014109

Percentages: FG .441, FT .760.

3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Christie 2-3, Swider 2-5, Nunn 2-7, Gabriel 1-1, Westbrook 1-4, Beverley 0-1, Bryant 0-1, S.Brown 0-1, Schroder 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Gabriel 2).

Turnovers: 13 (Westbrook 7, Beverley 2, Nunn 2, Gabriel, Schroder).

Steals: 12 (Nunn 3, S.Brown 3, Schroder 2, Beverley, Bryant, Pippen Jr., Westbrook).

Technical Fouls: Schroder, 4:44 third.

FGFTReb
DENVERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gordon22:044-80-11-10029
Porter Jr.25:535-130-02-70212
Jokic35:105-53-32-1116214
Caldwell-Pope30:396-143-31-33116
Murray35:3313-293-44-74234
B.Brown26:366-110-01-72215
Cancar25:561-40-01-4222
Hyland19:343-104-40-21212
Nnaji12:503-50-02-3036
Braun1:550-00-00-0100
Reed1:550-02-20-1002
Smith1:550-00-00-0010
Totals240:0046-9915-1714-552919122

Percentages: FG .465, FT .882.

3-Point Goals: 15-42, .357 (Murray 5-9, B.Brown 3-7, Porter Jr. 2-6, Hyland 2-8, Jokic 1-1, Caldwell-Pope 1-5, Gordon 1-5, Cancar 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 11 (Gordon 4, Nnaji 2, B.Brown, Hyland, Jokic, Porter Jr., Reed).

Turnovers: 17 (Gordon 4, Jokic 4, Murray 3, B.Brown 2, Braun, Caldwell-Pope, Cancar, Hyland).

Steals: 7 (Murray 2, Caldwell-Pope, Cancar, Hyland, Jokic, Porter Jr.).

Technical Fouls: Nuggets, 10:20 third; Nuggets, 5:50 third.

L.A. Lakers23253130109
Denver29333228122

A_19,609 (19,520). T_2:10.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you