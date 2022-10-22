OKLAHOMA CITY (117)
Dort 3-13 6-8 13, Pokusevski 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson-Earl 4-6 0-0 10, Giddey 8-17 1-2 19, Gilgeous-Alexander 11-24 5-5 28, Bazley 2-4 0-0 6, Dieng 0-2 0-0 0, Omoruyi 1-1 0-0 2, Waters III 0-0 0-0 0, Muscala 6-10 2-2 18, K.Williams 1-2 1-1 3, Mann 5-11 1-3 13, Wiggins 1-3 2-2 5. Totals 42-94 18-23 117.
DENVER (122)
Gordon 3-9 4-8 11, Porter Jr. 8-15 1-1 22, Jokic 6-10 6-9 19, Caldwell-Pope 7-13 1-1 21, Murray 6-12 3-4 16, Green 5-5 2-4 14, Nnaji 2-3 0-0 4, Brown 2-8 0-2 5, Braun 3-5 0-0 9, Hyland 0-5 1-2 1. Totals 42-85 18-31 122.
|Oklahoma City
|29
|26
|30
|32
|—
|117
|Denver
|28
|27
|33
|34
|—
|122
3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 15-38 (Muscala 4-7, Bazley 2-4, Giddey 2-4, Robinson-Earl 2-4, Mann 2-5, Wiggins 1-2, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-5, Dort 1-7), Denver 20-38 (Caldwell-Pope 6-10, Porter Jr. 5-10, Braun 3-4, Green 2-2, Jokic 1-1, Brown 1-3, Gordon 1-3, Murray 1-4, Hyland 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma City 47 (Giddey 12), Denver 46 (Jokic 16). Assists_Oklahoma City 29 (Gilgeous-Alexander 7), Denver 33 (Jokic 13). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 27, Denver 21. A_19,983 (19,520)
