FGFTReb
PORTLANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Grant33:267-152-30-42318
Hart29:192-50-00-6424
Nurkic29:122-91-12-10256
Lillard34:2612-2014-140-38444
Simons36:535-152-20-22314
Payton II17:510-20-01-5220
Sharpe17:355-71-11-20313
Eubanks16:263-40-01-3016
Little12:021-40-00-0012
Walker5:440-00-00-0000
Brown III2:220-00-00-0000
Johnson2:220-14-40-0104
Watford2:221-10-00-0002
Totals240:0038-8324-255-352124113

Percentages: FG .458, FT .960.

3-Point Goals: 13-40, .325 (Lillard 6-12, Grant 2-4, Sharpe 2-4, Simons 2-10, Nurkic 1-4, Johnson 0-1, Little 0-1, Hart 0-2, Payton II 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Eubanks 2, Nurkic 2).

Turnovers: 13 (Nurkic 4, Simons 4, Lillard 2, Hart, Payton II, Sharpe).

Steals: 3 (Grant 2, Eubanks).

Technical Fouls: Lillard, 3:47 fourth; coach Chauncey Billups, 2:02 fourth.

FGFTReb
DENVERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gordon31:333-85-52-78011
Porter Jr.30:349-131-10-40223
Jokic34:2813-149-102-1210236
Caldwell-Pope32:052-95-50-1349
Murray30:166-152-20-57117
Brown29:195-91-31-41212
Cancar16:270-10-00-1220
Hyland15:402-100-00-2115
Nnaji13:323-80-26-6017
Braun2:020-00-00-0000
Reed2:021-10-00-0002
White2:020-00-00-0000
Totals240:0044-8823-2811-423215122

Percentages: FG .500, FT .821.

3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Porter Jr. 4-6, Murray 3-7, Brown 1-2, Jokic 1-2, Nnaji 1-4, Hyland 1-7, Gordon 0-1, Caldwell-Pope 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Brown, Caldwell-Pope, Gordon, Hyland, Jokic, Murray).

Turnovers: 11 (Jokic 4, Brown 2, Gordon 2, Cancar, Reed, White).

Steals: 8 (Caldwell-Pope 3, Murray 2, Brown, Gordon, Jokic).

Technical Fouls: Gordon, 2:20 second; Nuggets, 1:41 third.

Portland31362224113
Denver34392821122

A_18,258 (19,520).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you