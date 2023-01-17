|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PORTLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Grant
|33:26
|7-15
|2-3
|0-4
|2
|3
|18
|Hart
|29:19
|2-5
|0-0
|0-6
|4
|2
|4
|Nurkic
|29:12
|2-9
|1-1
|2-10
|2
|5
|6
|Lillard
|34:26
|12-20
|14-14
|0-3
|8
|4
|44
|Simons
|36:53
|5-15
|2-2
|0-2
|2
|3
|14
|Payton II
|17:51
|0-2
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|2
|0
|Sharpe
|17:35
|5-7
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|3
|13
|Eubanks
|16:26
|3-4
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|6
|Little
|12:02
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Walker
|5:44
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Brown III
|2:22
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson
|2:22
|0-1
|4-4
|0-0
|1
|0
|4
|Watford
|2:22
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|38-83
|24-25
|5-35
|21
|24
|113
Percentages: FG .458, FT .960.
3-Point Goals: 13-40, .325 (Lillard 6-12, Grant 2-4, Sharpe 2-4, Simons 2-10, Nurkic 1-4, Johnson 0-1, Little 0-1, Hart 0-2, Payton II 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Eubanks 2, Nurkic 2).
Turnovers: 13 (Nurkic 4, Simons 4, Lillard 2, Hart, Payton II, Sharpe).
Steals: 3 (Grant 2, Eubanks).
Technical Fouls: Lillard, 3:47 fourth; coach Chauncey Billups, 2:02 fourth.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DENVER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gordon
|31:33
|3-8
|5-5
|2-7
|8
|0
|11
|Porter Jr.
|30:34
|9-13
|1-1
|0-4
|0
|2
|23
|Jokic
|34:28
|13-14
|9-10
|2-12
|10
|2
|36
|Caldwell-Pope
|32:05
|2-9
|5-5
|0-1
|3
|4
|9
|Murray
|30:16
|6-15
|2-2
|0-5
|7
|1
|17
|Brown
|29:19
|5-9
|1-3
|1-4
|1
|2
|12
|Cancar
|16:27
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|0
|Hyland
|15:40
|2-10
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|5
|Nnaji
|13:32
|3-8
|0-2
|6-6
|0
|1
|7
|Braun
|2:02
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Reed
|2:02
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|White
|2:02
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|44-88
|23-28
|11-42
|32
|15
|122
Percentages: FG .500, FT .821.
3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Porter Jr. 4-6, Murray 3-7, Brown 1-2, Jokic 1-2, Nnaji 1-4, Hyland 1-7, Gordon 0-1, Caldwell-Pope 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Brown, Caldwell-Pope, Gordon, Hyland, Jokic, Murray).
Turnovers: 11 (Jokic 4, Brown 2, Gordon 2, Cancar, Reed, White).
Steals: 8 (Caldwell-Pope 3, Murray 2, Brown, Gordon, Jokic).
Technical Fouls: Gordon, 2:20 second; Nuggets, 1:41 third.
|Portland
|31
|36
|22
|24
|—
|113
|Denver
|34
|39
|28
|21
|—
|122
A_18,258 (19,520).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.